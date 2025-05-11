Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Anthony Murphy of Corona High runs toward third base.
Anthony Murphy of Corona High has hit 10 home runs this season.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland at the end of the regular season

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (26-2); Likely No. 1 seed for Division 1 playoffs; 1

2. CRESPI (22-2); Jackson Eisenhauer, Tyler Walton are formidable one-two duo; 2

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-4); The Grindlinger brothers can deliver playoff success; 3

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-4); Young players are hungry to show they belong; 4

5. AQUINAS (25-2); Terrific regular-season performance; 5

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (22-6); If the defense can come through, beware; 6

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-9); Sophomore Justin Kirchner went 8-0 as a pitcher; 7

8. LA MIRADA (21-6); Matadores have been preparing for weeks; 8

9. CYPRESS (18-10); 12 straight league titles for coach John Weber; 10

10. SUMMIT (25-3); 22-game winning streak going into playoffs; 11

11. VILLA PARK (22-6); Spartans will turn to Jake Nobles in playoffs; 9

12. NEWPORT HARBOR (22-4); Second place to Huntington Beach was pretty good; 12

13. NORCO (20-8); Beware of freshman Jordan Ayala in playoffs; 13

14. VISTA MURRIETA (22-5-1); Vaughn Neckar (0.73 ERA) is ready to roll on the mound; 14

15. EL DORADO (20-8): There’s lots of pitching to cause trouble; 15

16. MIRA COSTA (26-2); Great regular season but much to prove in playoffs; 16

17. ARCADIA (25-3); Looking to surprise in Division 1 playoffs; 17

18. SANTA MARGARITA (16-12); Potential playoff spot announced on Monday; 18

19. LOS ALAMITOS (17-9-2); Griffins trust left-hander Tristan Dalzell; 19

20. SERVITE (15-13); Lots of positives if Friars make playoffs; 22

21. ARLINGTON (21-7); Went 14-1 to win league title; 20

22. LOS OSOS (19-8); Baseline League champions; 23

23. PALM DESERT (24-4); Welcome to the desert for playoff action; 24

24. SIMI VALLEY (22-5); Pioneers win Coastal Canyon League title; NR

25. BISHOP AMAT (22-6); Del Rey League champions; NR

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement