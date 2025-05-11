The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Anthony Murphy of Corona High has hit 10 home runs this season.

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland at the end of the regular season

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (26-2); Likely No. 1 seed for Division 1 playoffs; 1

2. CRESPI (22-2); Jackson Eisenhauer, Tyler Walton are formidable one-two duo; 2

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-4); The Grindlinger brothers can deliver playoff success; 3

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-4); Young players are hungry to show they belong; 4

5. AQUINAS (25-2); Terrific regular-season performance; 5

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (22-6); If the defense can come through, beware; 6

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-9); Sophomore Justin Kirchner went 8-0 as a pitcher; 7

8. LA MIRADA (21-6); Matadores have been preparing for weeks; 8

9. CYPRESS (18-10); 12 straight league titles for coach John Weber; 10

10. SUMMIT (25-3); 22-game winning streak going into playoffs; 11

11. VILLA PARK (22-6); Spartans will turn to Jake Nobles in playoffs; 9

12. NEWPORT HARBOR (22-4); Second place to Huntington Beach was pretty good; 12

13. NORCO (20-8); Beware of freshman Jordan Ayala in playoffs; 13

14. VISTA MURRIETA (22-5-1); Vaughn Neckar (0.73 ERA) is ready to roll on the mound; 14

15. EL DORADO (20-8): There’s lots of pitching to cause trouble; 15

16. MIRA COSTA (26-2); Great regular season but much to prove in playoffs; 16

17. ARCADIA (25-3); Looking to surprise in Division 1 playoffs; 17

18. SANTA MARGARITA (16-12); Potential playoff spot announced on Monday; 18

19. LOS ALAMITOS (17-9-2); Griffins trust left-hander Tristan Dalzell; 19

20. SERVITE (15-13); Lots of positives if Friars make playoffs; 22

21. ARLINGTON (21-7); Went 14-1 to win league title; 20

22. LOS OSOS (19-8); Baseline League champions; 23

23. PALM DESERT (24-4); Welcome to the desert for playoff action; 24

24. SIMI VALLEY (22-5); Pioneers win Coastal Canyon League title; NR

25. BISHOP AMAT (22-6); Del Rey League champions; NR