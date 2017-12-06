In Muslim world, fresh anger toward Trump over expected Jerusalem declaration

Palestinians staged small, scattered protests in advance of President Trump’s expected declaration that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, while fresh criticism poured in from around the Muslim world a day after Trump told Arab leaders he intended to eventually move the U.S. Embassy to the disputed holy city.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered indirect praise for Trump’s plan, to be formally unveiled in a White House speech.

“Each day there are very significant manifestations of our historic national identity — but today especially so,” the Israeli leader said in a Facebook video.

Netanyahu said he would have more to say later “on a matter related to Jerusalem.” Israel claims the city in entirety as its capital; Palestinians want the eastern sector to be the seat of government for a future state.

The volatile walled Old City — home to important Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites — was largely quiet on Wednesday as darkness fell, despite a call by Palestinian factions for three “days of rage” beginning Wednesday. A visiting Palestinian American, Jamal Abusneineh, 53, called Trump’s expected move “shortsighted” and said it would harm the already moribund peace process.

“It feels surreal to be back in Jerusalem during this time,” he said. “Look at the stones and you can feel the history and the hands that built them.”

Overnight and early Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, small groups of Palestinians chanted angry slogans condemning the United States and Israel, burning the flags of both counties. Trump’s expected announcement marks a break with decades of U.S. policy and a broad international consensus that Jerusalem’s future must be settled in negotiations.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who spoke with Trump on Tuesday, said he would make a televised address after Trump’s White House announcement. Abbas said after his phone call with Trump that an embassy move, coupled with U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, would have disastrous repercussions.

After an outpouring of criticism on Tuesday across the Arab world over Trump’s plan, newspaper headlines on Wednesday reflected anger over the U.S. president’s choice to make a unilateral declaration regarding the status of Jerusalem. Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper said Trump’s move “gifts Jerusalem to Israel.”

Turkey, a NATO ally that has offered up some of the Muslim world’s harshest commentary about Trump’s plan, reiterated its objections on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who met in Brussels with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said the American actions would bring “chaos and instability.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meeting in the Turkish capital with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, said the U.S. president’s Jerusalem stance would provide a boost for terror groups.

Palestinians, already discouraged over what they describe as a consistently pro-Israel stance by the United States, said the U.S. decision essentially killed any remaining peace hopes.

“He is declaring war in the Middle East -- he is declaring war against 1.5 billion Muslims,” the Palestinians’ senior representative in Britain, Manuel Hassassian, told BBC radio. European allies, too, have expressed alarm and puzzlement over Trump’s plan. British Prime Minister Theresa May, who tangled with the president last week after he retweeted anti-Muslim videos posted by a far-right British group, said she intended to talk with Trump and express concerns.

In Jerusalem, local Christian leaders wrote Wednesday to the president and urged him not to disrupt the fragile “status quo” in the volatile Old City. The letter, signed by 13 senior clerics from various Christian sects, declared that “the Holy City can be shared” by different sects and faiths.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slammed Trump’s decision as a U.S. plot to sow discord in the region. Drawing an analogy from the biblical tale of Moses, he said, “Today the pharaoh is the U.S., the Zionist regime and their followers in the region who want to stage wars in the region,” according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

He said the U.S. and its allies were acting out of desperation. “On the issue of Palestine, their hands are tied, and they can't achieve their goals,” he said. “Palestine will be free; the Palestinian nation will achieve victory.”

The Syrian foreign ministry called the decision a “dangerous step” that will ignite “conflicts and sedition all over the world,” according to a statement carried by the official Syrian Arab Republic News Agency. “The U.S. president would not have dared to take this step without his alliance with some Arab regimes which have always conspired against Syria and the Palestinian cause,” the ministry said.

Khamenei, too, seemed to be suggesting that Arab leaders are just paying lip-service to Palestinian aspirations: “Today, unfortunately, there are rulers and elites in this region that dance to the tune of the U.S.: They do whatever the U.S. desires against Islam,” he was quoted as saying.

International backing for Trump’s plan was almost nonexistent, but Israeli media reports on Wednesday cited at least one leader who is on board with the president’s move: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is denounced by human rights groups and many Western governments for a deadly anti-drug campaign. Israel’s Channel One reported that Duterte expressed interest in moving his country’s embassy, as Trump plans to do, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Staff correspondent Laura King contributed to this report from Washington.

