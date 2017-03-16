Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Asia calls for 'different approach' to confront North Korea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on his first trip to Asia made a firm if vague vow Thursday to find ways to stop North Korea’s steady march to the use of nuclear weapons.

Tillerson took questions from reporters for the first time publicly since he assumed office as the Trump administration’s top diplomat more than six weeks ago, amid many reports that he and his State Department have been marginalized by a White House that wants to control -- and limit -- foreign policy.

Tillerson said the United States had to adopt a “different approach” in confronting North Korea because the last two decades of policy have failed.

“Efforts over the past 20 years to bring North Korea to a point of de-nuclearization have failed; we’ve had 20 years of failed approaches,” Tillerson said in Tokyo, the first stop on his six-day, three-nation Asian tour.

“In the face of this ever-escalating threat, it’s clear that a different approach is required,” Tillerson said alongside his diplomatic counterpart, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, and ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tillerson did not offer details about what a new approach might entail. His aides have said no options, including a possible preemptory military strike against North Korean nuclear facilities, are off the table. Military action, however, would endanger South Korea and anger China, the two next stops on Tillerson’s trip.

The United States has hoped to enlist more support from China, North Korea’s main economic ally, in reining in Pyongyang’s launch of ballistic missiles and nuclear tests. But President Trump’s often belligerent rhetoric toward China, including his threat of trade sanctions, has complicated that task.

Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil, said a purpose of his trip was to “share ideas” about how to deal with Pyongyang’s advancing nuclear and missile capabilities, what he called a “dangerous and unlawful” advancement.

He noted that U.S. aid of $1.3 billion to North Korea in recent years was met only with more such “provocative” activity.

Tillerson also gave Japan an affirmation of the United States’ security commitment to Japan, the world’s fourth-largest economy. In addition to potential attacks from North Korea, the island nation is concerned about challenges to its sovereignty in the East China Sea and its own trade relationship with the United States.

“North Korea and its people need not fear the United States or their neighbors in the region who seek only to live in peace with North Korea,” Tillerson said. “The United States calls on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and refrain from any further provocations. The U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and its other treaty allies through the full range of our military capabilities is unwavering.”

In visiting the three countries over several days, the veteran oilman but inexperienced diplomat enters a hornet’s nest of geopolitical intrigue and tension. China, Japan and South Korea are all concerned about the rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs in North Korea, and each have distinct interests on the subject — and their own domestic pressures.

The uncertainty in the region — and Tillerson’s relative inexperience as a diplomat — has led some to set low expectations in terms of policy pronunciations for the visit.

“It’s not the kind of environment in which things can be firmed up or changed radically,” said Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Tokyo's Sophia University.

After Japan, Tillerson is scheduled to meet with leaders and American military commanders in Seoul and along the North Korean border Friday. He will then travel to China, where he is expected to request more help in pressuring North Korea.

“We do believe they [the Chinese] have a very important role to play,” Tillerson said Thursday. “China is a major source of economic trade and activity with North Korea. China has long stated their policy that they too want a denuclearized North Korea.”

Special correspondent Stiles reported from Seoul and Times staff writer Wilkinson from Washington.

