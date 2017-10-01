Trump again undercuts his secretary of State, dashing potential progress on North Korea

Just a day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested a possible diplomatic breakthrough with nuclear-armed North Korea, President Trump on Sunday undercut his top diplomat, saying Tillerson “is wasting his time.”

The stunning rebuke was the latest incident in which Trump has publicly contradicted Tillerson and quickly dashed any hope for progress in easing perilously volatile tensions with the government in Pyongyang, which has threatened to destroy the United States just as Trump has threatened the same against North Korea.

Tillerson, amid a whirlwind series of meetings on Saturday in Beijing with China’s top leaders, told reporters that the United States had opened direct “lines of communication” with North Korea over its aggressive program to build a nuclear arsenal.

“We’re not in a dark situation, or blackout,” Tillerson said in a news conference at the U.S. Embassy, with Ambassador to China Terry Branstad seated at his side.

“We can talk to them, we do talk to them.”

The comments suggested that Washington was perhaps finally moving toward accepting the reality of Kim Jong Un having nuclear weaponry and instead attempting to contain him, as many foreign leaders and some former American officials have urged.

But within hours of Tillerson’s pre-dawn return to Washington on Sunday, Trump took to Twitter from his weekend retreat at his New Jersey golf club.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump wrote, using a derisive nickname he has created for Kim.

"Save your energy, Rex. We'll do what has to be done!", Trump added, once again injecting a measure of instability into the fraught relations with the isolated, nuclear-armed country — and with his own secretary of State.

Trump has resorted to bellicose rhetoric with North Korea, while Tillerson has repeatedly advocated for diplomacy. That gulf in approach seemed wider now than ever after Trump’s mockery of his advisor.

Trump has insisted that a military operation is a real possibility, but most experts agree that war on the Korean peninsula would quickly cost thousands of lives.

The public scolding also raises questions more than ever before about how long Tillerson will remain in office. Already, rumors have been swirling that he was pondering resignation from a job he has said he never wanted. The former chief executive of Exxon Mobil has denied he was planning to leave his position, though that was before the weekend kerfuffle.

In a rare moment of candor several months ago,Tillerson expressed frustration with the bureaucracy of the State Department and diplomacy in general. And in apparent allusion to Trump, he said he missed being the “ultimate decider” as he was as CEO.

Veteran diplomats and foreign policy experts in the United States and elsewhere have been shocked by Trump's blithe belittling of his secretary of State, especially considering its potential to diminish Tillerson’s leverage and influence in the world.

Former State Department spokesman Nicholas Burns said on Twitter that "undercutting your Secretary of State publicly is a cardinal sin of diplomacy."

"Unpresidential," he added.

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said via Twitter: “I'm hoping this is some clever good cop, bad cop strategy for dealing with North Korea. I fear it's not.”

Just as observers wonder at Trump’s treatment of Tillerson, many are taken aback by the president’s seeming glee at baiting North Korea’s Kim, a thin-skinned, isolated leader but one with an increasingly advanced nuclear capability. The president's latest tweet brought new expressions of alarm for suggesting Trump’s fundamental lack of understanding of the gravity of the crisis.

Earlier this year, Trump also touched off a major crisis in the Persian Gulf region that put him at odds with Tillerson.

Trump sided with Saudi Arabia against its tiny neighbor Qatar. He accused Qatar of being a major “funder” of terrorism, although far more terrorists have come from Saudi Arabia. He also backed a blockade against the gas-rich emirate, even though it is the site of the region’s largest U.S. military base.

Tillerson struggled to defuse those tensions, meeting with and cajoling both the Saudis, who were allied with Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, and the Qataris. He publicly called for an end to the blockade, only to be contradicted less than an hour later by Trump, who insulted Qatar directly in remarks from the Rose Garden.

tracy.wilkinson@latimes.com

For more on international affairs, follow @TracyKWilkinson on Twitter