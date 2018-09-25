Bill Cosby could face being labeled a sexual predator for life, and jail time

Bill Cosby’s spectacular journey from one of America’s most beloved entertainers to disgraced sex offender will draw to a close Tuesday when the aging actor and comedian is sentenced for sexually assaulting a former friend.
Prosecutors have called for Cosby, 81, to spend five to 10 years in prison and pay a $25,000 fine, arguing that he is a sexual predator who has shown no remorse. Meanwhile, the defense team has countered that Cosby, who walks with a wooden cane and is legally blind, should be put under house arrest as he poses no risk to the community.
The first major celebrity to go on trial in the #MeToo era, Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, 45, a former university basketball official, at his home in 2004.
Cosby, who has maintained his innocence, initially faced up to 30 years in prison, but on Monday Judge Steven O’Neill, said the defense and prosecution had agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction into one.
Pennsylvania’s sentencing guidelines for indecent aggravated assault call for a sentence of 22 to 36 months for a defendant with no previous criminal record, plus or minus 12 months due to aggravating or mitigating circumstances.
Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct, but Constand is the only woman whose complaint has led to a criminal conviction.
The barrage of accusations against Cosby has shocked and unnerved a nation that grew up watching him on television, performing the role of a decent, wholesome, exemplary family man.
In the public imagination, he was “America’s Dad,” synonymous with Dr. Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable, the kindly, respectable, upper-middle-class obstetrician he portrayed on “The Cosby Show,” his popular and groundbreaking television sitcom that aired for eight seasons from 1984 until 1992.
The sentencing wraps up a long back-and-forth between Cosby and Constand. The onetime basketball official at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University, first reported an assault to police in 2005. However, the Montgomery County district attorney at the time did not press charges and so she brought a civil suit against Cosby. It was not until a decade later, when a series of women came forward with accusations against Cosby, that the new district attorney, Kevin Steele, reopened the case.
In 2017, the first trial ended with a hung jury.
In the April retrial, a jury of seven men and five women found Cosby guilty of assault with lack of consent, penetration while the victim was unconscious, and assault after impairing the victim with an intoxicant.
Cosby, who posted $1-million bail, has been confined to his home outside Philadelphia during the last five months, fitted with a GPS monitor and limited to travel only to visit his attorneys or for medical reasons.
His defense team has indicated they plan to appeal. On Tuesday, the judge must decide whether to allow Cosby to remain out on bail while he pursues what it is likely to be a long appeals process.
Before O’Neill imposes a sentence on Tuesday, he must determine whether Cosby is a sexually violent predator, a label that would require him to register as a sex offender and submit to sex-offender counseling.
Pennsylvania's sex-offender board has already recommended Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator. Kristen Dudley, a psychologist who is a member of Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, testified Monday that after reviewing trial testimony and police reports, she believed Cosby met the criteria of a sexually violent predator whose urges toward non-consenting women constituted a mental disorder.
Cosby used his “power and prestige” to meet and befriend women, she said, developing trust in order to drug and sexually assault them for his personal “sexual gratification.”
The defense has called another psychologist, Timothy Foley, to testify on Tuesday before the judge rules. Foley is expected to question the idea that the aging entertainer remains a sexually violent predator.
Cosby’s attorneys have not indicated whether Cosby himself will take the stand. He did not address the court during his April trial or the previous mistrial, but the judge on Monday emphasized he would have an opportunity to speak.
“He will get the last word if he so chooses,” Judge O’Neill said.
While Constand has submitted a written victim impact statement, it has yet to be made public. On Monday, she spent less than two minutes on the stand.
“Your honor, I have testified, I have given you my victim impact statement,” Constand told the court. “The jury heard me, Mr. Cosby heard me and now all I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit.”