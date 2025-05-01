Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs rejects plea deal in sex trafficking trial
- Share via
-
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has rejected a plea deal in his upcoming trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
At a Thursday hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs whether he rejected the plea deal from federal prosecutors that could have shortened his possible prison sentence if convicted.
“Yes, I do, your honor,” Combs said.
Convictions on all counts would likely be the equivalent of a life sentence for the 55-year-old Combs. The charge of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the sex trafficking charge has a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to a life sentence.
Details on the terms of the plea bargain were not disclosed.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested in New York after a grand jury indictment. Combs is facing multiple lawsuits and is the subject of a sweeping sex trafficking probe.
Combs was arrested and indicted last year after a bombshell lawsuit from his former partner, the singer Casandra Ventura, alleging a vast web of drug-fueled parties described as “freak-offs” and years of physical and sexual abuse.
Combs quickly settled that suit, but many other accusers and witnesses came forward afterward to accuse Combs of overseeing a culture of violent abuse and sex trafficking, leading up to a massive federal raid on Combs’ properties in L.A. and Miami.
Combs has denied all the charges against him, including those in a superseding March indictment, and has pleaded not guilty.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, with opening statements on May 12.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.