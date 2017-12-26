Could Texas' Big Bend be the border's weakest link? Smuggling of drugs and immigrants is on the rise

Two Border Patrol agents bent to study the sandy dirt like animal trackers — what they call “cutting for sign.”

They didn’t have to look far.

Just yards from the Rio Grande, Agent Lee Smith pointed to footprints and scraps of carpet. Smugglers tie carpet to their shoes in hopes of covering their tracks, he said. Smith followed the rough trail through thick brush, his fellow agent close behind, wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a long gun.

They saw no one. But the agents sensed smugglers watching, waiting.

“They come right across. What’s here to stop them?” Smith said.

In the late 1990s, border traffic moved from Southern California to remote desert stretches of Arizona; by 2013, it moved east again to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, the epicenter of migration and enforcement ever since. Now, one of the things driving the Trump administration’s push for millions of dollars in new border security measures is a troubling new reality: New smuggling routes are opening up, and some of them are even further west, in Texas’ Big Bend region.

The river here, about 60 miles east of El Paso, is just a few yards wide, one of the reasons Border Patrol agents in Big Bend have seen worrying increases in smuggling, attacks on agents and immigrant deaths.

“There’s hundreds of these crossings just in our area of operation,” Smith said. “The drug cartels, they own this part of the land. We have conceded large swaths of the border. There are areas where there are not agents for days.”

The vast Big Bend, he said, is “the absolute weakest link on the southern border.”

This has always been formidable country. The Chihuahuan high desert is full of prickly cat claw and temperatures that soar above 100 degrees on summer days and dip below freezing on winter nights. Rising above the desert are the snow-covered Chinati, Chisos and Davis ranges.

But the landscape that created a stunning backdrop for movies like “No Country for Old Men,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Giant” is no longer acting as a deterrent to border crossers.

Last month, agents’ worst fears were realized.

Two Border Patrol agents were injured while investigating smugglers who had reached a culvert under Interstate 10, about 55 miles north of Porvenir. Both suffered serious head injuries. Agent Rogelio Martinez died. Agent Stephen Garland is still recovering and has trouble remembering what happened, investigators say.

The FBI is still investigating the incident and officials have offered up to $70,000 for information leading to a resolution of the case.

The FBI is still investigating the incident and officials have offered up to $70,000 for information leading to a resolution of the case.

Just as immigrants once tried to cross the Arizona desert unprepared, Central Americans are arriving in Big Bend without cold weather gear, abandoned to the elements by smugglers. Immigrants tell agents that smugglers advertise the area as an easy crossing, the least patrolled stretch of border.

Just as immigrants once tried to cross the Arizona desert unprepared, Central Americans are arriving in Big Bend without cold weather gear, abandoned to the elements by smugglers. Immigrants tell agents that smugglers advertise the area as an easy crossing, the least patrolled stretch of border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection divides the southern border into nine sectors. Big Bend is the largest: 135,000 square miles, 510 miles of river, a quarter of the entire southern border.

The sector stretches north to include 118 counties in Texas and all of Oklahoma. Yet it has the smallest staff of any southern border sector, about 500 agents assigned to a dozen stations and several highway checkpoints including one in Sierra Blanca, notorious for large drug busts. That’s fewer agents than have been assigned to a single station in the Tucson sector, Smith said.

President Trump has promised to add 5,000 Border Patrol agents, potentially doubling Big Bend staffing, but with high turnover, agents said that they would still be spread thin.

With such a small staff, agents usually patrol alone, with hand-me-down technology from other areas, including radios so spotty agents have erected makeshift cell towers in the brush to boost reception. Sometimes they just yell.

They don’t have observation towers along the border as in the Rio Grande Valley, and their single aerostat blimp hovering overhead, unlike those used in the Valley, is not equipped with infrared technology, Smith said.

“You know what it helps?” Smith said. “Migrants. They use it as a guide: Go that direction.”

The only time they received drones, agents complained, was when the devices were sent west from southeast Texas for safekeeping before Hurricane Harvey hit in August.

Since the summer, Big Bend saw the biggest increase in unaccompanied youth caught on the border, mostly Central Americans: 278 since the federal fiscal year that began in October, up 74% from last year. By contrast, the number of youths caught in the Rio Grande area dropped 64% during the same period.

At the same time, Big Bend saw drug seizures drop, Smith and other agents said. That's because smugglers use the immigrants as decoys, they said, and abandon dozens at a time to overwhelm agents, before sending drug mules with 50-pound backpacks of marijuana in their wake.

At the same time, Big Bend saw drug seizures drop, Smith and other agents said. That’s because smugglers use the immigrants as decoys, they said, and abandon dozens at a time to overwhelm agents, before sending drug mules with 50-pound backpacks of marijuana in their wake.

Big Bend agents caught 6,000 people last fiscal year, which ended in September. During the next two months, they caught 1,646 people, putting them on pace to far exceed last year’s total.

Big Bend agents seized 40,852 pounds of marijuana last fiscal year, but 4,211 pounds in the first two months of this year. That’s more than a thousand pounds less per month.

As conditions deteriorated, some agents said they feared a death was inevitable, even though an agent hadn’t died on the job since 1929, when one was killed by bandits smuggling liquor during Prohibition.

FBI officials are still investigating the incident involving the two Border Patrol agents that appears to have occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 18. The two men had been looking into some unspecified “activity” near a culvert and were found later with head injuries and broken bones.

Border Patrol agents continue to patrol the area, but so far have found no conclusive clues.

Walking the 9-foot-deep concrete culvert where Martinez, 36, was found fatally injured, Smith pointed out signs of recent smuggling: A gray backpack, a man’s black-and-white checked shirt, an empty water jug in a holder sewn from a pair of blue jeans.

Up on the highway, traffic zoomed past a lighted sign advertising “Reward for information Border Patrol agent death.”