Bowe Bergdahl to get no prison time for desertion, judge rules

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the controversial soldier who abandoned his combat outpost in Afghanistan eight years ago and was swiftly captured by the Taliban, was punished Friday with a demotion, a dishonorable discharge and a fine of $1,000 a month for 10 months. He received no time in prison.

The military judge presiding over the trial, Col. Jeffery Nance, had wide leeway to impose anything from no sentence to life imprisonment. While prosecutors had urged the judge to sentence Bergdahl to 14 years in jail, defense lawyers had argued for no prison time — just a dishonorable or bad-conduct discharge — because of the torture he suffered as a prisoner of war.

The 31-year-old from Hailey, Idaho, clenched his jaw and began to shake as the judge read the sentence, which included a demotion to the rank of E1 (private). Two defense attorneys on each side of him wrapped an arm around his back.

Bergdahl, who was captured in June 2009 within hours of walking off his remote post in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktika province near the border with Pakistan, pleaded guilty last month to two charges: deserting his post in Afghanistan, which carries a punishment of up to five years, and “misbehavior before the enemy,” a more serious charge that involves endangering the lives of fellow troops and carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment.

In a tweet Friday, President Trump called the judge’s decision “a complete and total disgrace to our country and to our military.”

During his trial, prosecutors highlighted the hazards to which Bergdahl exposed his comrades who embarked on a massive search and rescue mission in the days and weeks after his disappearance. The judge heard emotional testimony from former Navy SEAL James Hatch, who was hit by enemy fire that shattered his right femur, and the wife of Master Sgt. Mark Allen, who was shot in the head, leaving him unable to speak or walk.

In turn, the defense team appealed for leniency, stressing the physical and emotional toll of five grueling years of captivity by the Taliban and its allies. In court, Bergdahl recounted how he was caged, tortured and beaten, and he apologized to those whose lives he endangered.

Jail time, the defense argued, threatened to exacerbate Bergdahl’s already severe mental health problems. A forensic psychiatrist testified during the trial that Bergdahl suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as schizotypal personality disorder, which includes severe anxiety, unconventional behavior and grandiose thinking.

A dishonorable discharge, the most serious punitive discharge a judge can impose, strips a service member of all military and veteran healthcare and education benefits. A bad-conduct discharge also removes all benefits, but allows the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to determine benefit eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

Bergdahl’s fate has been the subject of fierce disagreement, in and outside the military, ever since he was brought home by President Obama in May 2014 in a widely criticized swap for five Taliban commanders held at a U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

While Obama celebrated his return, saying the U.S. does not ever leave its men and women in uniform behind, the U.S. House of Representatives swiftly passed a resolution condemning the Obama administration’s failure to notify Congress before striking the deal and expressing national security concerns over the Taliban prisoners’ release.

On the presidential campaign trail last year, Donald Trump called Bergdahl a “dirty rotten traitor” who deserved to be executed by firing squad or ejected from a plane without a parachute — comments that Nance subsequently described as “disturbing and disappointing.”

Last month, Bergdahl’s defense team submitted a fresh motion to dismiss the case after Trump said he could not comment on the case, but then added: “I think people have heard my comments in the past.”

Bergdahl’s attorneys argue that Trump’s inflammatory comments constitute an “undue command influence” that has made a fair trial impossible. Yet on Monday, Nance ruled that while unlawful command influence is the “mortal enemy of military justice,” Trump’s comments would not prevent Bergdahl from receiving a fair trial because, as the sole sentencing authority, he was uninfluenced by the president’s opinions and held “no fear of any repercussions from anyone” who did not agree with the sentence he imposed.

Rejecting a defense motion to dismiss the case, Nance said he would consider Trump’s comments as mitigating evidence that could lessen punishment.

“While somewhat ambiguous, the plain meaning of the President’s words to any reasonable hearer could be that, in spite of knowing that he shouldn’t comment on the pending sentencing in this case, he wanted to make sure that everyone remember what he really thinks should happen to the accused,” Nance wrote in his five-page ruling.

Legal experts say the sentencing likely does not represent the end of the Bergdahl case, noting that Bergdahl’s lead attorney, Eugene R. Fidell of Yale Law School, is one of the nation’s leading military appeals lawyers.

“In some ways, this sentencing may be the warmup for the main event,” said Geoffrey Corn, a retired lieutenant colonel who is a professor at South Texas College of Law Houston. “Bergdahl is represented by probably the best military appellate expert in the country. Trust me. He’s had the long-term battle on the radar from the beginning.”

