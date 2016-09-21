One person shot amid new protests over police shooting in North Carolina

One person was shot Wednesday in Charlotte during another night of protests over the shooting death of a 43-year-old black man by police, city officials said.

The shooting occurred as protesters waded into the streets and began streaming toward the entrance of a downtown hotel as police in riot gear attempted to block their progress.

The unidentified victim was a civilian who was shot by another civilian, the city said on its Twitter account.

City officials initially said the victim was dead, but later corrected that to say the victim was in critical condition, on life support.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts appealed for protesters to go home and pledged that the city will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

“We are working very hard to bring peace and calm back to our city. We know that this is not who Charlotte is. This is not who we are,” she told CNN.

“Violence is not the answer,” she said.

Seven law enforcement officers were transported to hospitals.

Multiple shots had been fired during the protest, which occurred near the Ritz-Carlton Hotel downtown, according to emergency workers.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters and blocked the streets as managers at the hotel used furniture to barricade the entrance.

Looters also ransacked and broke glass windows at the Charlotte Hornets store at Spectrum Arena, a block away from the site of the shooting.

The protests began Tuesday in response to the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, who was confronted by police outside a Charlotte condominium complex where officers had gone to serve an arrest warrant on another person.

Police say Scott emerged from his vehicle with a gun and refused orders to drop it; Scott’s family members insist he was not armed, and was holding a book.

In a statement Wednesday, Scott's wife, Rakeyia Scott, said she has more "questions than answers" about the shooting after hearing police statements, and she called for peace.

"We respect the rights of those who wish to protest, but we ask that people protest peacefully. Please do not hurt people or members of law enforcement, damage property or take things that do not belong to you in the name of protesting," the statement said.

