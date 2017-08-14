Charlottesville car attack suspect remains behind bars as judge denies bail

A Virginia judge on Monday declined to set bail for James Alex Fields Jr., the 20-year-old Ohio man accused of second-degree murder and other charges after authorities said he plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters near the scene of a white supremacist rally that erupted into violence.

That means Fields, whom news reports have described as fascinated by Nazism, will remain jailed at least until he has an attorney.

The local public defenders’ office informed the court it could not represent him because of a potential conflict of interest — someone in the office has a relative who was hurt during Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville.

A local attorney will be appointed to represent Fields and could request bail before the next scheduled hearing, Aug. 25.

Fields, clad in a black-and-white striped uniform, appeared via video link for the hearing. He briefly responded to questions from Judge Robert Downer, replying “No, sir,” when asked if he had any ties to the Charlottesville community.

Saturday’s car rampage killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was among the crowd of counter-protesters responding to the rally by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Fields was taken into custody soon afterward.

The hearing came soon after Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said the attack met the legal standard for an act of domestic terrorism. Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the attorney general called the car rampage, which injured 19 other people, an “unequivocally and unacceptable evil attack.”

Sessions, who was to meet later Monday with President Trump, also defended the president against widespread criticism that he had not specifically condemned white supremacists in connection with Saturday’s events, but instead blamed “many sides” for inciting the violence. Critics have called on the president to explicitly denounce the right-wing hate groups behind Saturday’s march.

“He said that yesterday, his spokesman did,” the attorney general said in the ABC interview. He was referring to a White House statement, issued Sunday without a spokesperson’s name attached to it, which maintained that Trump’s previous comments had implicitly included condemnation of white supremacists and allied groups.

Other senior Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, on a trip to Latin America, have denounced by name various hate movements including white nationalists, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

Times staff writer Cloud reported from Charlottesville and King from Washington.

