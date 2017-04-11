Chicago Tribune photographer wins Pulitzer Prize

A Chicago Tribune photographer who chronicled the impact of gun violence through stunning portraits of a child shooting victim has been awarded the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography.

E. Jason Wambsgans, a Detroit-area native who has been a Tribune staff photographer since 2002, spent the last four years chronicling gun violence in Chicago.

He was honored for his “superb portrayal of a 10-year-old boy and his mother striving to put the boy’s life back together after he survived a shooting in Chicago,” the Pulitzer citation said.

Wambsgans’ award marked the Chicago Tribune's 27th Pulitzer.

Tribune staff members were named finalists in three other categories: public service, investigative reporting and commentary.

A Tribune investigation found that 52% of more than 250 pharmacies dispensed potentially dangerous pairs of prescription drugs without warning patients. The “Dangerous Doses” investigation was named a finalist for public service.

Tribune reporters Michael J. Berens and Patricia Callahan were named finalists for investigative reporting for “a gripping series that documented official neglect and uncovered wholesale abuse and 42 deaths at Illinois group homes for developmentally disabled adults,” the Pulitzer citation said.

Columnist Dahleen Glanton was a finalist for her commentary on politics and race in Chicago and beyond.

In the Tribune's nominating letter, Glanton’s editors called her "fearless.”

"She challenged Tribune readers in 2016 on the most difficult issues facing Chicago and the nation — sexual assault, racial discord, gun violence, the contentious presidential election,” the letter said, according to the Tribune. “She wrote with courage and with a sensibility forged from personal experience."

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek