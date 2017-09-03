The tale of three families' race to survive Hurricane Harvey. Lives changed forever

The road was chest-high in water, forcing the two men to slog across lawns that sloped up to brick homes.

When Andrew Pasek’s sister evacuated her house in West Houston as the flood waters crept in, she left her cat behind. Pasek and his childhood friend Sean Stuart had come to retrieve it.

Partway there, in 2 feet of water, they neared a carriage light in a yard. Pasek suddenly screamed in pain and started kicking his leg. Behind him, Stuart felt the singe of electrical current in the water.

Pasek lost his balance and grabbed the light’s metal post. He stiffened and fell in the water.

“Don’t come near me,” he shouted to Stuart. “Don’t touch me.”

::

When Hurricane Harvey swept into southeast Texas, it threatened to wipe entire neighborhoods off the grid.

In September 1900, the deadliest hurricane ever in America’s history made landfall on the Texas coast, destroying the city of Galveston. That opened the way for Houston, its similar-sized rival, to become the region’s metropolis, the fourth largest in the nation today.

Hurricane Harvey threatened to reconfigure the cityscape on this low-lying land once again.

As a Category 4 hurricane swirling off the Gulf of Mexico, its eye crossed the coast on Aug. 25, its winds ripping beach and fishing towns to pieces.

Then it stalled.

Harvey parked over the Houston area’s 6.5 million people, dumping up to 50 inches of rain

Even the slightest dips and rises on the flat coastal plain could determine which neighborhoods flooded. Residents found their fates tied to small creeks and shallow reservoirs.

The divergent experiences of three families showed the stark challenges that Houstonians faced — the hours of anxious waiting, the rumors and hyped-up news reports, the eerie creep of the water, the gurgling dark nights, the minor decisions that turn catastrophic.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times JoDell Pasek fights back tears as she talks about her son Andrew, 25, who was electrocuted while trying to rescue his sister's cat in a flooded West Houston neighborhood. JoDell Pasek fights back tears as she talks about her son Andrew, 25, who was electrocuted while trying to rescue his sister's cat in a flooded West Houston neighborhood. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Andrew Pasek’s mother JoDell, 66, has lived in her Sherwood Oaks neighborhood in West Houston since she was a teenager, and the first big flood came in April of last year. She suspects that an adjacent subdivision of hundreds of tightly packed houses, built in the last decade on what used to be ranchland, altered the hydrology of the area.

About 30 miles to the northeast, Charles Lewis looked down on the golf course from his sunroom during the first days of the storm and watched the water flow in, confident his home in the suburb of Kingwood would be safe. He expected the torrents to flow right by and into the San Jacinto River.

The Smith family lived in a rented wood-frame home perched on a low footing of cinder blocks in East Houston. Their street, Richland Drive, was built on a triangle of swamp land between two bayous. The rain was flooding their block even before Harvey made landfall.

Yvonne Ferguson-Smith, 47, saw no easy escape. She had two teenagers and nursing shifts at a hospital she was scheduled to work.

Her sister Charmane, who has schizophrenia, was already agitated with fear of the silty deluge in the street. Neither she nor Yvonne could swim. She wanted to stay. But Yvonne’s 14-year-old son Travis begged to leave; he was scared of snakes flushed from the woods.

Yvonne Ferguson-Smith and her family return to their home that was flooded when Harvey rolled through northeast Houston.

Her boss texted her to come help storm victims. Her husband Rico said it was too dangerous. She looked out and found their two cars submerged. Work was out of the question.

But, as with millions of people, a bigger dilemma remained: Was it safer to hunker down at home no matter how miserable and dangerous conditions got, or better to strike out for higher ground? In 2005, when Hurricane Rita hit, more than 100 people died in a forced evacuation, many on the roads.

::

The night Harvey made landfall, JoDell Pasek and her husband, Al, started rolling up the carpets in the living room and hallway in their brick home on Oak Spring Drive. Rain was sluicing into the backyard like they had never seen in 34 years there.

She feared her daughter Alyssa’s house was particularly vulnerable. Several homes in that neighborhood had flooded during last spring’s storm.

The couple had planned to move in two weeks to the country in Virginia. They were already half-packed. Andrew, 25, had asked them to stay but they wanted to live their retirement dream.

He was still a sweet kid to her, an Eagle Scout who took in any stray animal he found, no matter how funny-looking or mangy. The puggle-boxer mix lolling at her feet came to her a few years back from a roadside on Andrew’s route to work in San Antonio.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times JoDell Pasek holds a photo of her son Andrew, as his dog, Molly, plays nearby. JoDell Pasek holds a photo of her son Andrew, as his dog, Molly, plays nearby. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

He found another puppy in high school, wandering the streets, bald but for hair on its neck — not the type that had a good chance of being adopted. He brought it home, and Alyssa fell in love with it, even before its hair grew out. She named it Coco.

JoDell loved her son’s sentimentality and took solace that he had a good job, a patio home, and a girlfriend, Allie, whom she liked.

By evening the water was at the sill of the Paseks’ back door. They grabbed buckets and began scooping.

::

In Kingwood, Charles Lewis, a FedEx operations manager and native of Jamaica, stood looking out his living room window, shocked at how much water was flowing down the street. His wife, Tina, held their 2-year-old daughter.

Charles suspected a new development to the north kept it from flowing into the creeks and diverted it here, to the Fosters Mill Estates.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Charles Lewis walks past damaged furniture drying in the carport of his home in Kingwood, a suburb north of Houston. Charles Lewis walks past damaged furniture drying in the carport of his home in Kingwood, a suburb north of Houston. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rescue boats buzzed up and down the block, but he didn’t want to leave. His sprawling house was filled with expensive furniture and electronics. He thought the neighborhood would be a target for looters.

::

Fifteen miles south, the Smiths didn’t have the leisure to worry about looters. The storm would beat them to it. Neighbors were leaving in rescue boats, and others ferried their belongings in floating dumpsters.

The family stripped their photos from the walls and locked them in a waterproof safe. Yasmine, 13, hung her teddy bears from a curtain rod and put her pink Barbie ATM on the dresser.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times A day after flood waters receded, Yvonne Feruson-Smith assesses the damage to her home while talking with her husband, Rico Smith. A day after flood waters receded, Yvonne Feruson-Smith assesses the damage to her home while talking with her husband, Rico Smith. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Yvonne fell in and out of sleep around 3 a.m., listening to the sputtering hum of the boats outside.

A thud woke her. She rushed into the bathroom and saw that the ceiling over the toilet had collapsed. Mushy drywall slumped on the floor.

The inevitable was coming.

Water crept up the stairs outside, then over her threshold and into her living room. A garter snake swam into Yasmine’s bedroom.

By daybreak, a foot of water had flooded the house, and the toilet wasn’t flushing.

“We got to get out of here,” Rico said.

They stepped outside in belly-high water with backpacks on their heads. Yvonne worried her sister might break down.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Yvonne Ferguson-Smith walks through her damaged home in the Lakewood neighborhood northeast of Houston. Yvonne Ferguson-Smith walks through her damaged home in the Lakewood neighborhood northeast of Houston. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Feeling the uneven pavement with their feet, they stumbled to high ground. They passed a half-floating red BMW in the water. They reached the Family Dollar parking lot, and found a crowd waiting for a rescue truck.