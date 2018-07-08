Advertisement

The lava continues to flow from Kilauea volcano, creating a ghostly spectacle

Jul 08, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Lava flows into what used to be Kapoho Bay on the east coast of Hawaii's Big Island. Lava recently filled the entire bay and extended the coastline. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The volcanic activity that started May 3 on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to transform the landscape, trigger earthquakes and force the partial closure of Volcanoes National Park, the Aloha State’s most popular tourist destination.

Twenty-two fissures opened up around the Kilauea volcano, and lava continues to pour, and sometimes leap, from openings in the earth known as Fissure 8 and Fissure 22.

The lava is spellbinding, especially at night, and some people have found the lure of the lava flows irresistible despite the danger. Since May officials have issued 84 citations to people caught loitering in areas closed to the public for safety.

Leilani Estates
The Hawaii National Guard escorts media observers as a river of lava flows into Leilani Estates, where many homes have been damaged or cut off by the lava. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
Lava reaches ocean
Lava flows into the ocean after traveling down from Fissure 8, one of 22 fissures that opened up after the Kilauea volcano erupted in May. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
Pahoa, Hawaii
Cars streak by during a long exposure taken in central Pahoa, a town that neighbors the evacuated Leilani Estates community. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
Jayden Jennings
Jayden Jennings, 16, of West Palm Beach, Fla., joined other tourists visiting Pahoa from the more popular destinations of Hilo, Kona and Waikaloa to view the volcanic activity. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
Laze
Passengers aboard the Lava Ocean Tour boat Hot Shot watch as lava hitting the ocean creates white acidic plumes known as "laze" — haze produced by lava. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
Fissure 8
Palm trees at the Leilani Community Assn. Park are cast in silhouette by the lava and ash plume coming out of Fissure 8, currently the most of active of the fissures around the volcano. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
Moku Street
Smoke and fumes fill the air near a burned structure along Moku Street in Leilani Estates. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
Big Island
John Stallman points with a pen to areas where lava has expanded the coastline while talking with Jerry Dunn at "The Hub," a distribution center in Pahoa run by the community group Pu'uhonua o Puna to help evacuees. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
