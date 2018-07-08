The lava continues to flow from Kilauea volcano, creating a ghostly spectacle

The volcanic activity that started May 3 on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to transform the landscape, trigger earthquakes and force the partial closure of Volcanoes National Park, the Aloha State’s most popular tourist destination.

Twenty-two fissures opened up around the Kilauea volcano, and lava continues to pour, and sometimes leap, from openings in the earth known as Fissure 8 and Fissure 22.

The lava is spellbinding, especially at night, and some people have found the lure of the lava flows irresistible despite the danger. Since May officials have issued 84 citations to people caught loitering in areas closed to the public for safety.

The Hawaii National Guard escorts media observers as a river of lava flows into Leilani Estates, where many homes have been damaged or cut off by the lava. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

Lava flows into the ocean after traveling down from Fissure 8, one of 22 fissures that opened up after the Kilauea volcano erupted in May. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

Cars streak by during a long exposure taken in central Pahoa, a town that neighbors the evacuated Leilani Estates community. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

Jayden Jennings, 16, of West Palm Beach, Fla., joined other tourists visiting Pahoa from the more popular destinations of Hilo, Kona and Waikaloa to view the volcanic activity. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

Passengers aboard the Lava Ocean Tour boat Hot Shot watch as lava hitting the ocean creates white acidic plumes known as "laze" — haze produced by lava. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

Palm trees at the Leilani Community Assn. Park are cast in silhouette by the lava and ash plume coming out of Fissure 8, currently the most of active of the fissures around the volcano. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

Smoke and fumes fill the air near a burned structure along Moku Street in Leilani Estates. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times