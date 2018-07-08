The lava continues to flow from Kilauea volcano, creating a ghostly spectacle
The volcanic activity that started May 3 on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to transform the landscape, trigger earthquakes and force the partial closure of Volcanoes National Park, the Aloha State’s most popular tourist destination.
Twenty-two fissures opened up around the Kilauea volcano, and lava continues to pour, and sometimes leap, from openings in the earth known as Fissure 8 and Fissure 22.
The lava is spellbinding, especially at night, and some people have found the lure of the lava flows irresistible despite the danger. Since May officials have issued 84 citations to people caught loitering in areas closed to the public for safety.