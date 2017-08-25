Hurricane Harvey will be 'life threatening,' weather service says. Here's what we know

It could be the first Category 3 hurricane to make landfall in the United States in more than a decade.

On Friday afternoon, as Hurricane Harvey crept toward the Gulf Coast of Texas, it was bumped up from a Category 2. Officials warned that the storm is life-threatening, igniting concerns among millions of residents.

Here are the basics on Hurricane Harvey:

Harvey is headed for Texas

As of 2 p.m. local time, Harvey was about 75 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm was moving at about 10 mph and expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday.

Evacuations are in place

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect across seven coastal counties near the Corpus Christi-area. On Friday, traffic was gridlocked along northbound Interstate 37 headed out of Corpus Christi, which has a population of about 325,000.

A hurricane warning went into effect Thursday along a 300-mile stretch of the coastline, from Port Mansfield near the Mexico border north to Sargent. In total, the region has about 4 million people. Meanwhile, an additional 12 million people, in major cities including Houston and San Antonio, are under tropical storm warnings.

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/901143604516749312

Corpus Christi is in the direct path of the storm

Many forecasters project Corpus Christi would face the most significant flooding and damage.

https://twitter.com/NWSCorpus/status/901146815017439233

https://twitter.com/reportermatt/status/901076471791353857

https://twitter.com/Caller_Courtney/status/901063012597063680

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb urged residents to leave voluntarily.

https://twitter.com/cityofcc/status/900793570747195393

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi announced Thursday its campus would close and everyone would be required to evacuate.

https://twitter.com/CCPDAlanis/status/900877111304622084

U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold , whose district includes Corpus Christi, said Friday on CNN that infrastructure could be significanly damaged.

“Even the best build buildings will face destruction,” he said. “I could be really bad.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has preemptively activated about 700 members of the state National Guard to the Corpus Christi area.

People fill sandbags as they prepare for approaching Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

A category 3 hurricane is serious

The National Hurricane Center ranks storms into categories 1,2,3,4 and 5. Hurricanes 3 and above are considered major.

When Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, forecasters have said it will be a category 3 storm. Here’s the National Hurricane Center’s definition: 111-129 mph winds “Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.”

It’s important to know that storms can change quickly and Harvey could be upgraded or downgraded within hours.

NASA satellite image showing Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf Coast. (AFP/Getty Images)

Remember Wilma?

The last category 3 to make landfall was Hurricane Wilma, which hit South Florida in 2005. It resulted in nearly $20 billion in damages.

https://twitter.com/NWSHouston/status/900817372222812161

https://twitter.com/5NEWSGarrett/status/901106856139137025

https://twitter.com/POLITICO_Steve/status/900737499944943616

Here’s some perspective

The Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 was the deadliest hurricane to ever hit the United States, leading to nearly 10,000 deaths.

The storm made landfall in September of that year, not far from where Harvey is expected to hit, was a category 4.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina became the most expensive hurricane. Katrina, a category 5, when it hit Louisiana and Mississippi, left $108 billion in damages

In 1900, a large part of Galveston, Texas was reduced rubble and nearly 10,000 people were killed in the deadliest hurricane to ever hit the United States. (Associated Press)

