Was that shootdown of a mock enemy warhead in May 'realistic'? Not exactly

After the nation’s homeland missile defense system successfully intercepted a mock enemy warhead high above the Pacific on May 30, the director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said the test had been held under “very realistic” conditions, faithfully simulating an attack by North Korea.

“This is exactly the scenario we would expect to occur during an actual operational engagement,” Vice Adm. James D. Syring said at a news conference.

A week later, Syring told members of Congress: “The scenario that we conducted was actually an exact replica of the scenario that this country would face if North Korea were to fire a ballistic missile against the United States.”

In key aspects, however, the carefully scripted test posed much less of a challenge for U.S. missile defenses than would an actual attack, a Los Angeles Times investigation has found.

As a result, the successful intercept provides little if any confidence that the troubled Ground-based Midcourse Defense System, or GMD, would be able to thwart a sneak attack by North Korea, according to missile defense experts familiar with details of the test.

Their assessment carries added urgency in light of North Korea’s test this week of an intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching Alaska. The missile flew farther than any previously tested by North Korea.

The May 30 test of U.S. missile defenses involved a target missile launched from the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific. The target was destroyed in space by an interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

In a departure from expected combat conditions, the target missile flew along a path where it could be tracked continuously by powerful U.S. radars that provide data to the GMD system, missile defense experts told The Times.

One of the radars, a giant, ship-borne system whose home port is Pearl Harbor, was moved to a particular spot in the Pacific specifically for the test, U.S. officials said.

The result was that the radars had excellent lines of sight to follow the target beginning shortly after launch — an advantage U.S. forces likely would not have during an actual attack.

Department of Defense / Missile Defense Agency The target missile, launched from Kwajalein Atoll, was closely tracked by radars positioned in advance on Wake Island and on a floating platform, the Sea-Based X-Band Radar. The target missile, launched from Kwajalein Atoll, was closely tracked by radars positioned in advance on Wake Island and on a floating platform, the Sea-Based X-Band Radar. (Department of Defense / Missile Defense Agency)

The test also strayed from operational realism in its use of decoys, the experts said. It is assumed that missiles launched by North Korea or another adversary would deploy decoys in an attempt to fool U.S. defenses. To stand a chance of thwarting an attack, the GMD system would need to distinguish between decoys and the target.

The decoys used during the May 30 test, however, did not resemble the target missile’s mock warhead, making it easier for the system to disregard them, the experts said.

In addition, the test was conducted during daylight hours, enhancing the system’s ability to find and track the target, and the personnel who conducted the exercise knew the target missile would be launched during a fixed time frame of several hours — another advantage that could not be expected in a real attack.

Finally, the target traveled at lower speeds than a North Korea-launched missile would need to reach the U.S. mainland.

“To claim that this is a realistic test of the ability to handle sophisticated threats is ridiculous,” said David K. Barton, a physicist and radar engineer who reviewed details of the May 30 exercise at The Times’ request.

Barton served on a National Academy of Sciences panel that studied the GMD system, and he has advised U.S. intelligence agencies.

Laura Grego, a physicist who examined the May 30 test as part of her research on U.S. missile defense capabilities for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the advantageous conditions reduced the significance of the successful intercept.

“How does this test make you more confident that the system would perform against the North Korean threat?’’ Grego said. “It’s not a realistic attack scenario for Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles or any of the continental U.S.”

Barton and Grego both reviewed an unclassified Missile Defense Agency video that shows the exercise from launch to intercept and includes imagery from the interceptor’s onboard sensors.

Syring, who retired June 16 after nearly five years as the missile agency’s director, did not respond to a request for an interview.

An agency spokesman, Christopher Johnson, said in a statement that the May 30 exercise “was the most operationally realistic test we have conducted to date.” The distance flown by the mock enemy missile and the speed at which the GMD interceptor homed in on it were both greater than in previous tests, he said.

“We are confident that the test objectives were met, and we are confident in the system’s ability to defend the homeland,” Johnson said.

He cited a June 6 memo in which the Pentagon’s acting director of operational testing and evaluation, David W. Duma, said the test showed that GMD could defend against “a small number” of enemy missiles equipped with “simple” decoys.

That was more positive than the testing office’s previous assessments of GMD. In its most recent annual report, in January, the office rated the system’s reliability and the day-to-day readiness of its interceptors as “low.”

The GMD system is intended to defend the U.S. against a “limited” nuclear strike by a non-superpower adversary.

Thirty-six rocket interceptors — four at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County and the rest at Ft. Greely, Alaska — form the backbone of the system. The Pentagon plans to increase the number to 44 by the end of this year by adding interceptors in Alaska.

The interceptors are 60-foot, three-stage rockets, each with a 5-foot-long “kill vehicle” at its tip. Once in space, the kill vehicles are supposed to separate from their rockets and slam into incoming warheads.

John Wagner / Fairbanks Daily News-Miner A rocket interceptor of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system at Ft. Greely, Alaska. The system is the nation's main defense against a potential missile attack by North Korea. A rocket interceptor of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system at Ft. Greely, Alaska. The system is the nation's main defense against a potential missile attack by North Korea. (John Wagner / Fairbanks Daily News-Miner)

The GMD system was declared operational in 2004 and has cost taxpayers more than $40 billion to date. Its performance in flight tests has been erratic: Of the last 10 attempts to intercept and destroy a mock warhead, dating to 2002, only four have succeeded.

Based on that record, the missile agency projects that in an attack, four or five interceptors would have to be fired at any single enemy warhead. As a result, a volley of as few as nine enemy missiles could exhaust the current inventory of interceptors.