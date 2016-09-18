New York bomb that injured 29 was 'obviously an act of terrorism,' governor says

An explosion that injured 29 people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood was an “intentional act,” but there so far are no concrete links to international terrorist groups, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Cuomo added that “a bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism.”

He said the state planned to deploy 1,000 state police and National Guard officers to patrol the city’s train stations and public areas ahead of New Yorkers returning to work on Monday.

The increased security, the governor said, was to “err on the side of caution. We want New Yorkers to be confident that New York is up and running and we’re doing everything we can” to keep them safe.

The explosion happened at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of 131 West 23rd St., which houses a residence for the blind on a busy east-west thoroughfare.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed windows shattering and pedestrians running for cover. The device was believed to have been placed near or in a construction dumpster parked at that address.

Twenty-four of the 29 people injured were treated and released at local hospitals for cuts and abrasions from flying glass shards and shrapnel, he said Sunday. The other five were not brought to hospitals.

Shortly after the explosion, police found an unexploded device in a pressure cooker about four blocks away.

In a Sunday morning teleconference among senior counter-terrorism officials, investigators said they were proceeding under the theory that the Chelsea explosion was an act of terrorism, but had few leads to follow this early in the investigation, according to an official who discussed the call on the condition of anonymity to describe internal assessments.

The call included senior officials from the FBI, local New York law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

No physical evidence yet connects the dumpster blast to the unexploded pressure-cooker bomb discovered nearby, but investigators believe the two are likely related, the official said. The pressure-cooker device is similar to the two bombs that exploded at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounding 264 others. Instructions for making a bomb out of a pressure cooker appeared in terrorist instruction manuals and magazines published online by Islamic State and Al Qaeda and have been widely circulated.

Cuomo said both New York devices had been sent to the FBI’s headquarters in Quantico, Va., for further analysis. The investigation is being led by the New York Police Department-FBI Joint Terrorist Task Force.

“There’s significant property damage,” he said. “That there were no fatalities is something to give thanks for today. “

The governor urged New Yorkers to go about their business and not be intimidated by whoever set off the explosion. “Feel safe,” he said.

“Whoever placed these bombs, we will find and they will be brought to justice. Period,” Cuomo said. “We will not allow these type of people and threats to disturb our life.

The incident happened less than a week after the city marked the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 World Trade Center attack, and it comes at a time when the city is already on high security for the arrival of world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly, which begins Tuesday.

Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.), a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, called terrorism “a real possibility” in the Chelsea explosion, noting that evidence often does not emerge in such cases for several days.

“You have to assume from the start that terrorism is a real possibility,” King said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” Americans “are always vulnerable to these attacks” whether they are committed by overseas or homegrown terrorists or malcontents, he said.

King also defended the idea of focusing scrutiny on Muslim communities, saying an “over-concern” for civil liberties should not get in the way of “solid law enforcement.”

Just as authorities target the Mafia in Italian American communities, “right now if the threat is from Islamic terrorism, we go to Muslim communities,” he said. “You don’t look for the Ku Klux Klan in Harlem,” he added.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, said the prospect of a terrorist link to the New York explosions will be “looked at very, very closely.”

“I know everyone is looking to see what the cause was, could it potentially be connected to terrorism? No evidence yet, but I know that’s going to be looked at very, very closely,” Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

On the same program, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that a pipe bomb explosion before a Marine charity race in his state on Saturday morning was “clearly an act of terrorism.”

The blast “was done intentionally to terrorize the people of New Jersey,” Christie said, adding that there were promising leads in the case, but that no one had been taken into custody.

The race in Seaside Park, N.J., had not started when the bomb exploded in a garbage can near the race course; there were no injuries.

“It had to be a bomb,” said Steven Ochs, 43, who was eating paella inside a Spanish restaurant when the blast hit. “There was just one big explosion, no smoke or fire, but the smell of gunpowder was present. There was one big, big explosion. Then there were all these dust particles swirling around. It was a scene of chaos and madness.”

The blast, Ochs said, appeared to come from street level — consistent with reports that it came from a dumpster — and it blew out the windows of passing cars and an adjacent mid-rise apartment building.