California proposed for first new offshore drilling since 1984 under broad new federal leasing program

The Trump administration, inviting a political backlash from coastal state leaders, on Thursday proposed to open for exploration the largest expanse of the nation’s offshore oil and natural gas reserves ever offered to global energy companies, including waters off the coast of California.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the draft five-year leasing plan would commit 90% of the nation’s offshore reserves to leasing, including areas off all three regions of the California coast that have been off limits to oil and gas exploration since the Reagan administration.

The draft plan, now subject to review and debate, would allow the first new federal lease sales off the California coast since 1984. It sparked immediate fury from Democratic leaders up and down the West Coast.

“The American people deserve smart, strong action to keep our communities healthy, clean and safe. Yet the Trump administration is racing forward with its increasingly brazen attempts to loot our environment and our planet,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said in a statement. “Americans from coast to coast will make their voices heard to oppose this blatant corporate giveaway.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown joined the governors of Oregon and Washington in condemning the plan.

“For more than 30 years, our shared coastline has been protected from further drilling, and we’ll do whatever it takes to stop this reckless, shortsighted action,” Brown and Govs. Kate Brown of Oregon and Jay Inslee of Washington said in a statement.

“They’ve chosen to forget the utter devastation of past offshore oil spills to wildlife and to the fishing, recreation and tourism industries in our states,” the governors said. “They’ve chosen to ignore the science that tells us our climate is changing and we must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

Industry leaders, meanwhile, applauded the opportunity to expand the nation’s energy production at a time when global demand is projected to increase.

“With 94 percent of our nation’s outer continental shelf currently and unnecessarily off limits to oil and gas leasing and exploration, [we] welcome the bold and broad offshore leasing proposal released today by the Department of the Interior,” Randall Luthi, president of the National Ocean Industries Assn., said in a statement.

The Interior Department plan, he said, requires a lengthy process of environmental review and public comment before any new drilling could begin. “The process involves several rounds of public participation from stakeholders, including local communities,” he said.

The proposed plan for the outer continental shelf calls for 47 lease sales to be scheduled in 25 of 26 areas off the nation’s coastlines between 2019 and 2024.

There are presently 23 oil platforms located in federal waters off California and four in state waters — in Santa Barbara County, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. There are also four artificial islands used as drilling platforms off Long Beach and one off Rincon Beach in Ventura County.

In 1994, the Legislature placed the entire California coast off-limits to new leases.

The proposed federal plan suggests seven new leases in the Pacific region, including two each for Northern, Central and Southern California, as well as one for the area off the Washington and Oregon coast. Twelve leases are nominated for the Gulf of Mexico, and 19 for coastal Alaska.

“This is a start on looking at American energy dominance and looking at our offshore assets and beginning a dialog of when, how, where and how fast those offshore assets could be or should be developed,” Zinke said in a conference call with reporters.

“Nobody is better at producing clean, quality, responsible energy than the U.S.,” said Zinke. “Clean, reliable, abundant and affordable energy is what’s driving our economy.”

Nick Lund, the senior manager for landscape conservation at the National Parks Conservation Assn., said the administration faces significant political opposition to the plan from coastal communities in California and other states.

“Communities surrounding our 88 coastal national parks, including Santa Barbara, Charleston and Baltimore, have formally opposed offshore drilling and exploration,” Lund said. "For the first time in decades, the waters, wildlife and local economies of coastal parks like Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina and Channel Islands National Park in California will be at risk to the dangers of drilling."

Brown in 2016 pushed for a permanent ban on new offshore drilling off the state’s coast, both because of concerns over potential oil spills and reluctance to expand the world’s reliance on fossil fuels in the face of climate change.

Instead, the administration has proposed to open almost all of the nation’s potential offshore oil and gas reserves to exploration. The move marks yet another effort to dismantle the Obama administration’s restrictions on energy development, including special protections adopted for offshore areas.

Following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010, the Obama administration set in place a series of offshore leasing moratoriums in the Gulf and bans along other coastlines. In March 2016, the Obama administration rescinded drilling leases along the Atlantic coast. In December 2016, as he was preparing to leave the White House, Obama withdrew leasing plans for the Arctic Ocean in Alaska.

Nearly all those areas are now back in play, with the exception of the northern Aleutian Islands in Alaska, which are protected under orders from former President George W. Bush. New drilling would be delayed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico until 2023 to comply with existing federal law. Marine sanctuaries also would remain off limits.

Federal lease sales apply to waters from three nautical miles offshore, with some exceptions in Texas and Florida, up to 200 nautical miles offshore.

“This is the largest number of lease sales ever proposed for a national outer-continental shelf program in the five-year lease schedule,” Zinke said.

The 47 lease sales being proposed, he said, compare to 11 under the Obama administration, and 36 under former President Carter.

Zinke said the revenue raised by the lease auctions would be invested in renovating national parks. He said the Interior Department would not shortcut federal requirements for assessing the environmental consequences of the exploration and drilling plan.

Coastal states, especially California, Alaska and Florida, are especially sensitive to proposals to open the offshore seabed to oil and gas exploration because of oil spill risks that are escalating.