Auto executives head to the White House to avert a collision with California over fuel economy rules

A lot is on the line for California on Friday in the White House, where top auto company executives will be meeting with President Trump.
They will be talking about the administration's plan to revoke the state's longstanding authority to enforce its own, tough rules on tailpipe emissions. The administration's plan, which would force California and every other state to abandon the goal of getting cars and SUVs to average 55 miles per gallon by 2025, is making auto firms increasingly nervous.
The companies had initially lobbied for relief from the aggressive federal mileage targets, which currently match those of California. But they hadn't anticipated this much relief.
If the administration forges ahead with freezing the targets – and trying to force California to go along -- the result will likely be years of litigation between the state and federal government, and prolonged uncertainty for the firms.
It remains to be seen whether the companies can persuade the administration to change course. They will try to broker a deal that includes mileage targets the state won't reject. The firms are eager to keep the targets uniform nationwide, as they want to be able to sell the same cars in all 50 states.
"The automakers are finding themselves in a political quagmire of their own making," said an email from Jeremy Acevedo, an analyst at Edmunds, the car research firm.
While the auto companies have been reluctant to criticize the administration, they are also making clear they are not on board with a draft administration plan to freeze fuel economy targets at less than 42 miles per gallon. In congressional testimony this week, the head of the Auto Alliance, the main industry group, told lawmakers that the group did not support freezing mileage targets at their 2020 levels, as the administration blueprint proposes.
In anticipation of Friday's meeting, the alliance released a joint statement with Global Automakers, another industry group, calling for a plan all states could support. "We expect to share the importance of government policies that provide certainty to the auto sector, continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reflect what consumers will buy and result in a national policy that includes California," the statement said.
California leaders were not invited to the White House meeting. Nor were lawmakers from the dozen other states that embrace California's emissions rules, as federal law permits. But they are paying close attention to what comes out of it.
"The message I think the president will hear from the auto industry is going to be probably a surprising one for him," Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), the ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said on the Senate floor Thursday. The administration's plan to freeze the mileage targets, he said, is not "what they are asking for. I hope the president is in a listening mood."
