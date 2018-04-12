Pompeo faces uphill battle in Senate confirmation hearing for secretary of State job

Mike Pompeo, who President Trump has nominated for secretary of State, is likely to need all his diplomatic skills to get through his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.
Pompeo, who is CIA director, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at 10 a.m.
Pompeo, 54, is likely to face harsh questioning from Democrats who see his appointment as a referendum on Trump's controversial foreign policy.
Several Democrats have expressed concern that Pompeo, who is known as a hawk, will back military intervention over diplomacy.
But Pompeo will promise to use "unrelenting diplomacy" to avoid sending Americans into battle, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks. "War is always the last resort," he will say.
He also will pledge to revitalize the demoralized State Department after a year of staff cuts and high-level departures. "I'll do my part to end the vacancies," he will say.
A former Republican member of Congress from Kansas, Pompeo is no stranger on Capitol Hill and enjoys considerable support among Republican members of the committee.
"Mike Pompeo is a proven defender of U.S. national security interests, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead the State Department as well as he has led the CIA," Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), a committee member, said ahead of Thursday's hearing.
One Republican member of the committee, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, has said he will oppose Pompeo because of his past defense of harsh CIA interrogation tactics that critics called torture.
Unless Pompeo gains the vote of at least one Democrat, his nomination probably would move to the full Senate "without recommendation." He is likely to win confirmation there, but not without more contentious debate.
Pompeo's critics point to previous comments that activists describe as anti-Muslim. Many are concerned that unlike former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Pompeo would not challenge the president or offer differing views on foreign policy issues.
"He has to account for his record, which has been very hostile to diplomacy as well as to Muslims, both of which are disqualifying factors," said Dylan Williams, chief lobbyist for the J-Street advocacy group in Washington, one of several organizations protesting Pompeo's nomination.
Pompeo is an avowed skeptic of the landmark nuclear deal that Tehran signed with the U.S. and other major world powers in 2015. Trump has threatened to withdraw from the accord next month unless it is revised.
According to his prepared remarks, Pompeo will say that Trump is ready to work with U.S. partners in the deal "to fix its most egregious flaws."
"If confirmed it will be an immediate personal priority to work with those partners to see if such a fix is achievable," he will say.
If confirmed, Pompeo also will have to shoulder planning for a proposed high-stakes nuclear summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in coming weeks, a task he was already immersed in as CIA director.
"There is no higher diplomatic task for the State Department team than solving this decades-in-the-making threat to our nation," Pompeo will tell the committee.
Pompeo said he had read CIA histories of previous failed U.S. negotiations with Iran, and is "confident that we will not repeat the mistakes of the past."
"President Trump isn't one to play games at the negotiating table — and I won't be either," he will tell the committee.
Trump fired Tillerson on March 13 after the two repeatedly clashed over policy and style. By contrast, Trump has said he and Pompeo are "always on the same wavelength."
