Self-professed ‘DOGE person’ Frank Bisignano gets his confirmation hearing to lead Social Security

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration faced questions Tuesday at his confirmation hearing about efforts by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team to close field offices and cut back on phone service at the beleaguered agency.

Frank Bisignano, a self-professed “DOGE person,” was called to account for recent upheaval at the Social Security Administration, which provides benefits to roughly 72.5 million people, including retirees and children. The agency has taken center stage in the debate over the usefulness of the team’s cuts to taxpayer services and their effect on Social Security, the social welfare program long regarded as the third rail of national politics — touch it and you get shocked.

During the 2½-hour hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts illustrated a scenario of a person with limited internet access and mobility issues being turned away from an understaffed Social Security office hours away from home. She ended with a question for Bisignano: “Isn’t that a benefit cut?”

Bisignano responded, “I have no intent to have anything like that happen under my watch.”

Bisignano, a Wall Street veteran and one-time defender of corporate policies to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination, has served as chairman of Fiserv, a payments and financial services tech firm since 2020. He told CNBC in February that he is “fundamentally a DOGE person” but “the objective isn’t to touch benefits.”

The hearing follows a series of announcements of mass federal worker layoffs, cuts to programs, office closures and a planned cut to nationwide Social Security phone services.

Asked during the hearing whether Social Security should be privatized, Bisignano responded: “I’ve never heard a word of it, and I’ve never thought about it.”

Republicans were largely in favor of Bisignano’s nomination. “If confirmed, you will be responsible for leading an agency with a critical mission, and numerous operational and customer service challenges,” said Senate Finance Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho). “Based on your background, I am confident you are up to the task.”

The chaos at the Social Security Administration began shortly after acting commissioner Michelle King stepped down in February, a move that came after Musk’s DOGE team sought access to Social Security recipient information.

Later that month, the agency announced plans to cut 7,000 people from the agency payroll through layoffs, employee reassignments and an offer of voluntary separation agreements, as part of an intensified effort to shrink the size of the federal workforce through DOGE.

Most recently, the agency’s acting commissioner, DOGE supporter Leland Dudek, announced a plan to require in-person identity checks for millions of new and existing recipients while simultaneously closing government offices. That sparked a furor among lawmakers, advocacy groups and program recipients who are worried that the government is placing unnecessary barriers in front of an already vulnerable population.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said Tuesday’s hearing “showed that Frank Bisignano is not the cure to the DOGE-manufactured chaos at the Social Security Administration. In fact, he is part of it and, if confirmed, would make it even worse.”

The upheaval has made its way to the courts. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Musk’s team from Social Security systems that hold personal data on millions of Americans, calling its work there a “fishing expedition.” The order also requires the team to delete any personally identifiable data in its possession.

The Social Security program faces a looming bankruptcy date if it is not addressed by Congress. The May 2024 trustees’ report states that Social Security’s trust funds will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035. Then, Social Security would only be able to pay 83% of benefits, absent changes.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota declined at the hearing to ask Bisignano any questions.

“This is a travesty,” she said. “This is a wholesale effort to dismantle Social Security from the inside out.”

