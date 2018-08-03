U.S. seeks to persuade Asian nations to keep pressure on North Korea

Also on the sidelines of the minister-level summit, Pompeo met his Turkish counterpart Friday to press again for the release of an American Protestant minister detained there for nearly two years. The State Department characterized Pompeo’s talks with Mevlut Cavusoglu as “constructive.” Earlier this week, the Trump administration hit Turkey with economic sanctions to demand the release of the preacher, Andrew Brunson, and other U.S. citizens swept up in a massive crackdown on dissidents.