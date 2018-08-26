Trump steps up attacks on Sessions and hints his days as attorney general are numbered

Moments later, Trump brought up his long-running complaint that Sessions and the FBI had not done a proper job of investigating the controversy over Hillary Clinton’s use of private emails while she was secretary of State. Referring to a Fox report on the email scandal, Trump tweeted: “Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD. Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption. At some point I may have to get involved!”