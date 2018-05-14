Echoing MLK in 1968, activists kick off new Poor People's Campaign

"We have to cry loud," Barber bellowed from the marble pulpit. "We can't shut up. We won't shut up. We have to build a stage for poor people to demand attention… We have to put our bodies on the line and put our mouths to work and we have to cry loud until hearts are changed, cry loud until consciences are shifted, cry loud until foundations are shaken, cry loud until love is awakened. We have to cry loud until the poor are lifted."