Echoing MLK in 1968, activists kick off new Poor People's Campaign

Carolina Alas, a fast-food worker from Richmond, Calif., does not meet official definitions of poverty.
The 48-year-old immigrant from El Salvador has a full-time job working 40 hours a week, cooking hamburgers at a Jack in the Box. But Alas, a U.S. citizen, struggles to pay her $700 rent, phone and medical bills on her $11-an-hour wages.
She cannot afford a car, dinner out, or even an aspirin if she has a headache at work.
On Monday, Alas plans to join hundreds of poor and low-wage workers, clergy and activists outside the U.S. Capitol to kick-start a revival of the Poor People's Campaign, the civil disobedience movement founded 50 years ago by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The multiracial coalition will involve 40 days of protests and direct actions in Washington, D.C., and statehouses across the country to highlight the issues of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism.
The idea is to raise the plight of poor people to the top of the nation's agenda, disrupting mainstream political conversation and jolting lawmakers, pundits and the 24-hour news cycle dominated by the Trump administration.
"I just want for them to walk one day in my shoes, earning what I earn, so that they can understand what it's like to live in poverty," Alas said.
Fifty years after King was assassinated, nearly 41 million Americans live below the official poverty line, but many more barely scrape by on low wages. While the top 1%'s share of national income jumped from 12% in 1968 to 20% in 2016, the percentage of U.S. families subsisting below the official poverty rate is stuck around 10%, according to a recent report by the Institute for Policy Studies.
Organizers with the Poor People's Campaign say official measures of poverty are too narrow and do not take into account the number of people struggling in an era of stagnant low wages and steep rises in rents and living expenses. If food, clothing, housing and utility costs, as well as government assistance programs, are factored in, they say the number of poor and low-income Americans swells to 140 million, about 43% of the population.
"We know this is not and cannot be the America we settle for," the Rev. William J. Barber II, a pastor from North Carolina and co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, said Sunday evening at a mass meeting at the historic National City Christian Church in downtown Washington, D.C.
Draped around his neck was a white and purple clerical stole that read "JESUS WAS A POOR MAN."
"We have to cry loud," Barber bellowed from the marble pulpit. "We can't shut up. We won't shut up. We have to build a stage for poor people to demand attention… We have to put our bodies on the line and put our mouths to work and we have to cry loud until hearts are changed, cry loud until consciences are shifted, cry loud until foundations are shaken, cry loud until love is awakened. We have to cry loud until the poor are lifted."
The Poor People's Campaign has scores of policy demands, including the immediate implementation of federal and state living wage laws, an end to anti-union and anti-workers' rights laws, equal pay for equal work, fully funded welfare programs, the expansion of Medicaid in every state, the full restoration and expansion of the Voting Rights Act, and an end to mass incarceration.
"Right now, these issues are not even the narrative," Barber said in an interview last week. "You can look at TV all week long, you can read the news and never hear about the poor. You can look at C-SPAN all day and watch Congress debate and never hear about the poor."
A looming question, as organizers vow to usher in one of the largest waves of nonviolent direct action in U.S. history, is whether the Poor People's Campaign's message will gain traction.
A movement to fight poverty across racial lines could be a tough sell at a time when many poor whites voted for politicians who oppose minimum or living wage laws or have opted not to accept expanded Medicaid benefits offered under the Affordable Care Act. At the same time, not all poor African Americans consider their struggle as the same as poor whites.
Over the last two years, Barber and his fellow co-chair of the campaign, the Rev. Liz Theoharis, a Presbyterian minister and co-director of the Kairos Center in New York, have traveled to dozens of states to meet with grassroots activists. He believes more people are finding their commonality under the Trump administration.
"The extremism and the racism and the Islamophobia and the xenophobia, and the policy attacks on the poor and working poor by the policies of an administration like Trump's, actually assist in building, in some strange way, the movement," Barber said.
"As more and more people are attacked, they are finding out that the same politicians that attack voting rights attack the LGBT community, the same people that attack the LGBT attack public education, the same people that attack public education attack and deny living wages and healthcare and immigrant justice."
In the late 1960s, King outlined his plan to build a Poor People's Campaign as he began to worry that the passing of landmark laws, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, had not fundamentally shaken up America's inequality and changed the lives of poor people.
In May 1968, a month after King was assassinated, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference forged ahead with his plan and thousands of poor people traveled to Washington, D.C., to set up a shantytown known as Resurrection City on the National Mall. Calling for an $30 billion annual appropriation for a comprehensive anti-poverty effort, they demanded full employment, a guaranteed annual basic income and construction funds for at least 500,000 units of low-cost housing a year.
Yet the campaign was beset with organizational problems as it struggled to provide food, shelter, clothing and basic services for the camp's residents. Before long, rain turned the National Mall into a field of mud, drenching the wooden shacks and canvas tents.
A few days after 50,000 people assembled in Washington on June 19 for a mass rally for jobs, peace and freedom, thousands of police officers evacuated residents of the shantytown.
Unlike the '60s campaign, the modern-day Poor People's Campaign is not calling for poor people to camp in Washington until its demands are met. After six weeks of protests and teach-ins, poor people will join together on June 23 for a mass mobilization outside the U.S. Capitol and then return to their states to continue building a multiyear campaign.
"We're poor people, we're here, and we're sick and tired of this mess," said Callie Greer, 58, a community organizer and chef from Selma, Ala.
Greer said she lost her daughter, Venus, to breast cancer in 2014 because she could not afford health insurance. Living in a conservative Southern state where legislators refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, her main demand as she gathers with others in Washington on Monday is to expand Medicaid in every state.
"My baby did not have to die," she said.
"Out of this, I'm looking for progress. I'm looking for people to hear the outcry they haven't heard before. Once you ring a bell, you can't un-ring it. We're ringing a bell, and people will hear it."
