Harvey delivers more rain onto flood-weary Texas as death toll rises to 10

Tropical Storm Harvey continued to deluge southeastern Texas with rain and surging floodwater Tuesday, leaving at least 10 people dead and thousands in shelters as it slowly crept toward Louisiana.

With historic flooding engulfing vast parts of the nation’s fourth largest city and the Gulf Coast, federal officials have estimated that as many as 30,000 displaced residents may seek temporary shelter and more than 450,000 people are likely to seek federal aid.

Since Harvey made landfall Friday night as a hurricane, some areas of Houston have seen more than 40 inches of rain — about as much as they usually see in a year.

By early Tuesday, the water engulfing Houston area was so deep that rain sensors were no longer working. The Harris County Flood Control District, a government agency that works to reduce the effects of flooding in the area that includes Houston, announced that multiple water level and rain sensors were out of service due to flooding. The Addicks Reservoir reportedly was expected to spill over for the first time.

By Tuesday, the death toll had risen to 10 after a man in Montgomery County, north of Houston, drowned Monday night as he attempted to swim across a flooded road.

Officials in Harris County, which includes Houston, have reported at least six “potentially storm-related” fatalities. A 60-year-old woman died Monday in Porter, a small community north of Houston, when a large oak fell on her mobile home. Another person died in the small coastal town of Rockport, near where Harvey made landfall. A 52-year-old homeless man was found dead in La Marque, a small city near Galveston.

While catastrophic flooding continues across southeast Texas, flash flood watches dropped for western portions of the Houston area as light to moderate rain fell Monday night. The National Weather Service said the threat of flooding is gradually shifting east.

“Expect improving conditions this afternoon and evening across the area as Houston pushes northeast,” the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office said in an update.

After assuring Texas on Monday that Congress would deliver swift federal aid, President Trump planned to visit the storm-ravaged state Tuesday. After arriving in Corpus Christi in the morning for a briefing on relief efforts, he and First Lady Melania Trump are to tour the Emergency Operations Center in Austin.

Jarvie, a special correspondent, reported from Atlanta.

