Amid muck and mold, tackling a Texas-sized cleanup after Harvey

In Kashmere Gardens, a historically black neighborhood and one of this city’s poorest, the floodwaters have receded, but sorrow is on full display in the piles that line the street.

Heaps of soggy carpet padding. Chunks of drywall. Splintered boards, broken dressers and moldering mattresses.

A television. A teddy bear. Family photographs and a Holy Bible, thick and leather-bound.

It smells musty. Sour, even.

Ten days after then-Hurricane Harvey blew into these people’s lives -- then lingered for days as a weakening storm, dumping epic rainfall on the nation’s fourth-largest city and its environs -- the task of cleaning up is daunting. Much of it falls on individuals like Sonia Saldana and her family, and the strangers helping them.

Saldana watched from her driveway on Minden Street as a group of young volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, clad in neon orange and yellow safety vests, hauled out drywall and insulation and threw it on her family’s growing pile by the curb. Inside, the house was virtually gutted, with walls ripped out and the furniture gone.

“I’m not a very materialistic person,” Saldana said. “We can replace our clothes, our bed, our furniture. But family, you can’t replace.”

The storm killed nearly 50 people, with bodies still being recovered. Recovery efforts are expected to take years, at a cost that will run to between $120 billion and $180 billion, by official estimates.

The personal toll is harder to calculate.

The water rose as high as her chest on Aug. 26, said Saldana, who stands 5-foot-2 and is a stay-at-home mom.

Everyone she’s talked to plans to rebuild, she said, because this neighborhood is home. Her family does too.

Already, Houston has become two cities: a downtown once again bustling, with bars and restaurants full of patrons, businesses reopening and public transportation up and running again. Then there are the flood-ravaged neighborhoods where homeowners by the thousands are carrying out a vast do-it-yourself recovery effort, with most lacking flood insurance to help pay for it.

A few streets over from the Saldanas’ house, a man eyed the detritus on both sides of the street and assessed them this way: “Piles of people’s losses.”

Bridget Henderson and her family were evacuated from their home on Pardee Street last weekend, riding away on a city dump truck. On Sunday night, family members turned the damaged house inside out, hauling out furniture and other items.

Henderson has asthma, so she’s been trying to keep her distance, at least as much as possible. Amid a watery landscape now rife with public-health threats including mold, filthy debris and sewage-filled flood remnants, authorities have advised people with respiratory issues to be particularly careful during cleanups.

Henderson gave birth to a premature baby girl a month ago. Her family threw her and her husband a baby shower and lavished them with gifts – now ruined.

The water invaded her home on the night of Aug. 26, 24 hours after the hurricane made landfall.

“I was like, ‘Jesus, please don’t let this water keep rising,’” she recalled. “I don’t want it to touch my baby.”

Her eyes teared up when her husband came out of the house carrying a brand-new white cradle, and threw it on family’s growing garbage heap.

Nearby, a little boy wore a white mask over his nose and mouth as he rode his tricycle. On either side of the street, piles of trash towered over him.

ALSO

Harvey is one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history, and most of the victims have no flood insurance

Analysis: Trump faces pair of double-barreled crises at home and abroad

A Texas congregation dries out its flood-damaged church, then cries and sings about the water

Times staff writer Laura King in Washington contributed to this report.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson