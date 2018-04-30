No guns but plenty of protesters expected when Trump addresses NRA convention

Much has changed in the American debate about guns since the last NRA convention in Texas in 2013, the largest in recent memory, which drew more than 81,000 people. Almost two-thirds of those under 30 who plan to vote in the upcoming midterm elections believe gun-control laws should be stricter, according to a recent poll by Harvard University's Institute of Politics. The poll also found support for a ban on assault weapons among those voters had increased significantly in the last five years, climbing from 41% to 58%.