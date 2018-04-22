Advertisement

3 dead in Nashville Waffle House shooting; suspect sought

By Associated Press
Apr 22, 2018 | 5:25 AM
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
A police car in front of a Waffle House outside Nashville, Tenn., early Sunday. (Metro Nashville Police / EPA-E)

Police in Nashville say three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black pants and a coat. A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.

Police said via their Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking. They said they named him as a suspect because the car that the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

A photo made available by police reportedly shows Travis Reinking.
A photo made available by police reportedly shows Travis Reinking. (Nashville Police Dept.)

