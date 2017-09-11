Central Florida starts its cleanup after Hurricane Irma

The morning after Hurricane Irma rumbled through central Florida with howling winds and torrential rain, the region was working to clean up damage that mostly amounted to downed trees and power lines and some flooding.

There was hardly a neighborhood in this vast tourist corridor that did not have upended trees and no power. More than half a million people were without power.

Winds blowing at 30 to 40 mph were hampering the cleanup effort, although in many neighborhoods people were out with rakes and power saws.

"I'm so proud of the people of Orlando for taking Irma seriously," the city's mayor, Buddy Dyer, said at a news briefing. "This morning I was out in many of the neighborhoods in our city and was pleased to see neighbors out helping other neighbors clean up yard debris and clear trees from yards."

Overall the damage was much less than it could have been. There were one reported storm-related death, a traffic fatality on a toll road on Sunday.

Seminole County, a collar county around Orlando, lifted its curfew at 11 a.m. Orange County still has a curfew in effect until 6 p.m.

The major theme parks of Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld are all going to try to open on Tuesday. SeaWorld reported that all its animals and personnel were safe.

Stormwaters flooded a neighborhood of 24 homes south of Pine Hills. But the National Guard, in some cases using boats because the water was too deep for their vehicles, rescued all the residents without any reported injuries. The waters were as deep as three feet, but have already started to recede, and residents are expected to return to their homes Monday to assess damage.

Other areas of low-lying Orange County also reported flooding, although no injuries were reported. Some parts of central Florida had as much as 10 inches of rain.

A large sinkhole was reported in east Orlando and a few small ones have also occurred, making some roads difficult to drive.

Many lift stations in Seminole County were damaged, and residents were asked to limit their use of showers, laundry and flushing toilets until the stations were fixed.