Disney World may not reopen until Tuesday as Hurricane Irma damage assessment continues

Even though Hurricane Irma has passed through central Florida, Orlando's theme parks — including all four at Walt Disney World — may not reopen until Tuesday.

All major attractions were closed Sunday and Monday as the storm worked its way up the length of the state.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to linger well into the afternoon, and Orlando is under a curfew until 6 p.m. Monday.

"We are beginning an initial assessment of our property," a Disney World spokeswoman said Monday morning. "While we experienced high winds and rain, we maintained power throughout the storm."

Disney decided on Friday it would close Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom parks for two days. Its Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex is also closed. The company's hotels stayed open to guests.

Disney closures are rare. This one is the fifth since the Florida resort opened in 1971.