Don't expect full electricity anytime soon, Florida officials warn more than 4 million customers without power

Executives at Florida Power & Light have warned that the restoration of power to more than 4 million homes and businesses cut by Hurricane Irma will be a slow and dangerous process that will take weeks.

Chief Executive Eric Silagy told a news conference that he expects full power restoration after the storm to take “multi-weeks,” as it did after the Category 5 Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida in 1992.

“Plan for extended and prolonged outages,” Rob Gould, a spokesman for the utility, told reporters. “We expect, given the fact the storm has slowed down, many of our customers will be out for a day or longer, given that, much like emergency responders, our crews cannot get out and work. It’s just too dangerous.”

As of Monday morning, there were 643,890 outages reported in Broward County, representing 68% of the utility’s countywide residential and business accounts. Miami-Dade County was hit hardest, with 815,650 or just under 80% of the accounts losing power. In Palm Beach County, the total was 523,540, or 70%.

Gould said that about 320,000 outages have been restored since the storm began and that crews are out working wherever possible. However, frequent tornado warnings that began Saturday night have created an additional danger and impediment to the workers.

The restoration of power is no guarantee that it won’t go out again, Gould said. High winds, heavy rain and storm surges were expected well into the night Sunday throughout South Florida.