Dutch government: 70% of homes on St. Martin badly damaged or destroyed

This photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch side of St. Martin.

Up to 70% of the island houses on the Dutch side of St. Martin were badly damaged or destroyed when Hurricane Irma hit earlier this week, Dutch officials reported Saturday.

Relief efforts are underway, with Dutch troops delivering water to the devastated Caribbean island of 40,000 residents. Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm, will pass the island to the north and dump more rain.

Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk said many buildings on the island had roofs torn off by Irma, the Associated Press reported.

The Dutch military dropped fliers on the island Saturday urging people to get into shelters as the storm passed, according to a tweet from a Dutch military commander.