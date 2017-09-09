Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
Dutch government: 70% of homes on St. Martin badly damaged or destroyed
Up to 70% of the island houses on the Dutch side of St. Martin were badly damaged or destroyed when Hurricane Irma hit earlier this week, Dutch officials reported Saturday.
Relief efforts are underway, with Dutch troops delivering water to the devastated Caribbean island of 40,000 residents. Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm, will pass the island to the north and dump more rain.
Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk said many buildings on the island had roofs torn off by Irma, the Associated Press reported.
The Dutch military dropped fliers on the island Saturday urging people to get into shelters as the storm passed, according to a tweet from a Dutch military commander.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said looting broke out after the storm, but there are now more than 200 Dutch troops and police patrolling the island.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander will leave Sunday for the island of Curacao to be briefed on relief operations around the Caribbean.
The Dutch Department of Defense tweeted videos of troops delivering water to the island of Saba on Saturday. A Dutch commander also shared video of dialysis patients being transported off the island.