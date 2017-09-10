NFL
NATION

Hurricane Irma made another powerful landfall near Naples today after inundating the Florida Keys early this morning.

Here's what we know:

  • The Category 3 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
  • Tampa and St. Petersburg were forecast to be clobbered later Sunday
  • Two law-enforcement officials died after a head-on crash
  • It made landfall on the Keys around 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
  • An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
  • Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
  • Irma clobbered Cuba, flooding Havana
    Flooding in downtown Miami

    Latest updates

