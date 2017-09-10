Homeless and nowhere to go in southwest Florida as Irma closes in

Brian Williams found himself caught in the rapidly intensifying storm in downtown Fort Myers early Sunday morning.

Williams has no home, and it was too late to make his way to a shelter. He had been staying with a friend in a mobile home. They thought they could ride out the storm there. Then they realized, as the storm came in, that they had better get out.

His friend and his friend's family decamped to the home of someone else they knew. Williams, 41, had no place to go. He eventually found his way to the parking structure behind the Campo Felice building.

With nothing to protect him from the wind but an umbrella, Williams looked deeply anxious.

“I’m scared to death,” he said.

“I was trying to get to a friend’s house,” Williams said. His plan was to walk. “It got too bad,” he said.

This was Williams' first hurricane. It was a frightening introduction.

“I’ve never been through a hurricane or anything like it,” he said, adding: "I don't know anything about these storms. But I know this is bad."