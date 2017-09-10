Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of rains, winds and floods over a far larger swath of Florida.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 4 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- It made landfall on the Keys at 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Tornado warnings were issued for several South Florida counties, including populous Miami-Dade and Broward, and some inland counties in central Florida, as far north as Polk County.
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Homeless and nowhere to go in southwest Florida as Irma closes in
|Evan Halper
Brian Williams found himself caught in the rapidly intensifying storm in downtown Fort Myers early Sunday morning.
Williams has no home, and it was too late to make his way to a shelter. He had been staying with a friend in a mobile home. They thought they could ride out the storm there. Then they realized, as the storm came in, that they had better get out.
His friend and his friend's family decamped to the home of someone else they knew. Williams, 41, had no place to go. He eventually found his way to the parking structure behind the Campo Felice building.
With nothing to protect him from the wind but an umbrella, Williams looked deeply anxious.
“I’m scared to death,” he said.
“I was trying to get to a friend’s house,” Williams said. His plan was to walk. “It got too bad,” he said.
This was Williams' first hurricane. It was a frightening introduction.
“I’ve never been through a hurricane or anything like it,” he said, adding: "I don't know anything about these storms. But I know this is bad."