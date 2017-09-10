The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Reporting from St. Petersburg, Fla.
Irma's eye is about to move across the lower Keys, National Hurricane Center says
|Associated Press
Hurricane Irma has sped up slightly, and its eye is about to move across the lower Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said early Sunday.
The hurricane is centered about 40 miles south-southeast of Key West, Fla., and is moving north-northwest near 8 mph.
Irma is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center said that Irma is forecast to weaken but will remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and nears Florida's west coast.