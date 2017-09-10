NATION

The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.

Here's what we know:

    Hurricane Irma's landfall is expected to break historical records

    As Hurricane Irma nears the Key West, it's expected to break several historical records -- including the first time the U.S. has been struck by two Category 4 hurricanes in the same year, following Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the Weather Channel reports. 

    Only 6 Category 4 or higher hurricanes have tracked within 75 miles of Key West in the historical record, per Jonathan Erdman, a meteorologist with the Weather Channel. 

    Latest updates

