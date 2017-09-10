The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Hurricane Irma's landfall is expected to break historical records
As Hurricane Irma nears the Key West, it's expected to break several historical records -- including the first time the U.S. has been struck by two Category 4 hurricanes in the same year, following Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the Weather Channel reports.
Only 6 Category 4 or higher hurricanes have tracked within 75 miles of Key West in the historical record, per Jonathan Erdman, a meteorologist with the Weather Channel.