Hurricane Irma is already being felt on the eastern part of Florida as bands of tropical-storm force winds sweep through the heavily populated areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Hurricane Jose expected to weaken as it pulls away from islands in northern Caribbean
Javier Panzar
A chain of already battered islands in the Northern Caribbean avoided a direct hit from Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds, that is forecasted to move further northwest and weaken on Sunday.
The government of Antigua called off a tropical storm warning for the sister islands of Antigua and Barbuda. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.
Swells generated by Jose will begin to hit Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of the Bahamas over the next few of days.
The National Weather Service said these swells are likely to produce "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."
The service said Jose will begin to gradually weaken Sunday and continue to simmer down Monday.