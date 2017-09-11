Irma death toll rises by three after an electrocution in Florida, two fatalities in Georgia

Downed power lines can be deadly and cause electrocution if encountered in water or on land.

The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Irma grew by one Monday afternoon when a 51-year-old man in Winter Park, a suburb of Orlando, was found dead in the street after being electrocuted.

Officials in Georgia also confirmed two storm-related deaths, bringing the U.S. toll to at least eight, to go along with the 37 reported fatalities in the Caribbean.

Such tolls are difficult to determine because it is sometimes impossible to tell whether a death was the direct result of a storm.

At least four people died as a result of traffic accidents on Florida roads soaked by Irma.

A sheriff’s deputy and a corrections officer were killed in a two-car crash in Hardee County, southeast of Tampa, on Sunday morning.

A woman was killed in Orange County when the car she was driving struck a guard rail on Sunday.

And a man in Monroe County, near the Florida Keys, lost control of his truck, possibly because of high winds, and died.

In Miami-Dade County, a man died of carbon monoxide poisoning from his generator. This can happen if generators are used inside without proper ventilation.

Another storm-related fatality may have occurred in Shark Key, where a man was found dead in his home. But it's not clear whether the death was related to first responders not being able to assist the man.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirmed the storm-related deaths in Sandy Springs, a city north of Atlanta, and in Worth County, about 170 miles to the south. It provided no further details.

This post was updated with authorities confirming a second storm-related death in Georgia.