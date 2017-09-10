Irma downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it makes its way across southwest Florida

Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 2 storm Sunday as it made its way across land, up the coast of southwest Florida.

The storm made its second landfall at Marco Island, near Naples, bearing blinding rains and sustained winds of 115 mph, gusting to 130 mph. Later, the National Hurricane Center reported that sustained winds had ebbed to 110 mph as the eye of the storm passed over Naples.

Still, the storm was likely to maintain hurricane strength at least through Monday, despite “significant weakening" over land, the center said.

“There is imminent danger of life-threatening storm surge flooding along much of the Florida west coast,” with rising sea levels of 10 to 15 feet, it said.

Weather forecasters said heavy rain and inland flooding was occurring across much of Florida, and would likely spread quickly to the rest of the southeast United States as rainfall of 2 to 4 inches per hour brings flash flooding and rapid rises in creeks, streams and rivers.