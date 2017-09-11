'It's devastation' in the Florida Keys, governor says

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says there is “devastation” in the Florida Keys, but the damage from Hurricane Irma was not as extensive on the state's west coast as he had feared.

Scott told reporters that he flew over both areas on Monday and saw many overturned mobile homes and boats washed ashore in the Keys.

“My heart goes out to the people in the Keys,” he said at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami. “It’s devastation, and I just hope everybody survived.”

As for the west coast of Florida, Scott said, “We clearly saw homes that were messed up, clearly saw roofs that were off.… But I thought we would see more damage.”

Going forward, he said the biggest threat would be from river flooding. Parts of the state are receiving torrential rains, which combined with the storm surge has caused historic flooding along the St. John’s River.