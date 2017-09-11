Storm surges are jeopardizing cities along Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts, and the National Hurricane Center says Irma is still producing some hurricane-force wind gusts after spinning off tornadoes in the state’s central core.
Here's the latest:
- Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the danger lingers for Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts
- The storm took a parting swipe at north Florida this morning before it started battering Georgia and South Carolina
- More than 155,000 people in Florida are still in shelters; more than 6 million Floridians lack power
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands
- What happens when the sea rises up during a hurricane?
'It's devastation' in the Florida Keys, governor says
|Alexandra Zavis
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says there is “devastation” in the Florida Keys, but the damage from Hurricane Irma was not as extensive on the state's west coast as he had feared.
Scott told reporters that he flew over both areas on Monday and saw many overturned mobile homes and boats washed ashore in the Keys.
“My heart goes out to the people in the Keys,” he said at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami. “It’s devastation, and I just hope everybody survived.”
As for the west coast of Florida, Scott said, “We clearly saw homes that were messed up, clearly saw roofs that were off.… But I thought we would see more damage.”
Going forward, he said the biggest threat would be from river flooding. Parts of the state are receiving torrential rains, which combined with the storm surge has caused historic flooding along the St. John’s River.