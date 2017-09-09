Hurricane Irma is already being felt on the eastern part of Florida as bands of tropical-storm force winds sweep through the heavily populated areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Key West already being buffeted by Hurricane Irma's leading edge
|Dan Wine and Roger Simmons
South Florida was starting to feel the effects of Hurricane Irma, with the National Weather Service reporting that the area is starting to see hurricane-force wind gusts with some tornadoes possible.
Meteorologists expect tropical storm-force winds to reach Central Florida starting about 2 p.m. Sunday and increase to 60 to 80 mph throughout the day.
Hurricane warnings expanded to include Orange, Lake, Seminole and Volusia counties Saturday morning. Orange, Seminole and Osceola are now along the eastern edge of forecasters’ cone for the eye’s possible path. The mandatory evacuation of all mobile homes in Seminole and Orange counties were also issued today.
Seminole County instituted a curfew from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
“Our personnel are encouraging residents to leave their mobile homes and make their way to designated shelters,” said Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs. Hurricane Irma’s winds dropped to 120 mph, moving west-northwest at 7 mph after having moved west much of the day along the Cuban coastline.