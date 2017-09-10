Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of rains, winds and floods over a far larger swath of Florida.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 4 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- It made landfall on the Keys at 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Tornado warnings were issued for several South Florida counties, including populous Miami-Dade and Broward, and some inland counties in central Florida, as far north as Polk County.
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Miami airport is closed, and the scene around it isn't pretty
Les Neuhaus
Miami International Airport is closed as Hurricane Irma's heavy winds rage throughout the area.
Fallen trees, branches, light poles and other debris littered the roads near the airport close to Coral Gables.
No cars or police could be seen on the roads. Guests at the Hampton Inn & Suites were on edge as the electricity flicked on and off at about 11:25 a.m.
Elevators at the hotel were shut down by staff to avoid anyone being trapped in them, though the hotel does have a generator.