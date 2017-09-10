Miami airport is closed, and the scene around it isn't pretty

Miami International Airport is closed as Hurricane Irma's heavy winds rage throughout the area.

Fallen trees, branches, light poles and other debris littered the roads near the airport close to Coral Gables.

No cars or police could be seen on the roads. Guests at the Hampton Inn & Suites were on edge as the electricity flicked on and off at about 11:25 a.m.

Elevators at the hotel were shut down by staff to avoid anyone being trapped in them, though the hotel does have a generator.