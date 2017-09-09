NOAA's prediction was right. It's been a busy hurricane season

From left to right, Hurricanes Katia, Irma and Jose.

Those forecasters at NOAA were right. Back in May, they predicted an above-normal 2017 Atlantic hurricane season – with two to four storms Category 3 or stronger.

Well, so far we’ve had three hurricanes that exceed that standard – Harvey, Irma and Jose.

The season got off to an unusually early start in April with Tropical Storm Arlene. The Atlantic Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Four more tropical storms followed: Bret, Cindy, Don and Emily. But then came August, and with it, a string of hurricanes, starting with Franklin, which made landfall in Mexico as a Category 1 storm. Hurricane Gert blew in next. The first Category 2 storm of the season, it drifted out over the Atlantic.

The rest of the season is painfully familiar. Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 storm. Hurricane Irma at one point achieved Category 5 status as it has been churning towards Florida. Right behind is Jose, a Category 4. (And did we mention Hurricane Katia?)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based its forecast on the a number of factors, including above-normal ocean surface temperatures.

Category 3 storms pack winds of at least 111 mph. If NOAA’s prediction holds, we’re due for yet one more big hurricane before the season is over.