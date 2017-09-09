NATION

Hurricane Irma is already being felt on the eastern part of Florida as bands of tropical-storm force winds sweep through the heavily populated areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.

Here's what we know:

    NOAA's prediction was right. It's been a busy hurricane season

    Steve Padilla
    From left to right, Hurricanes Katia, Irma and Jose. (NASA Handout / EPA)
    Those forecasters at NOAA were right. Back in May, they predicted an above-normal 2017 Atlantic hurricane season – with two to four storms Category 3 or stronger.

    Well, so far we’ve had three hurricanes that exceed that standard – Harvey, Irma and Jose.  

    The season got off to an unusually early start in April with Tropical Storm Arlene. The Atlantic Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

    Four more tropical storms followed: Bret, Cindy, Don and Emily. But then came August, and with it, a string of hurricanes, starting with Franklin, which made landfall in Mexico as a Category 1 storm. Hurricane Gert blew in next.  The first Category 2 storm of the season, it drifted out over the Atlantic.

    The rest of the season is painfully familiar. Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 storm. Hurricane Irma at one point achieved Category 5 status as it has been churning towards Florida. Right behind is Jose, a Category 4. (And did we mention Hurricane Katia?)

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based its forecast on the a number of factors, including above-normal ocean surface temperatures.

    Category 3 storms pack winds of at least 111 mph. If NOAA’s prediction holds, we’re due for yet one more big hurricane before the season is over.

