Hurricane Irma is already being felt on the eastern part of Florida as bands of tropical-storm force winds sweep through the heavily populated areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- See Times photos from Hurricane Irma
- Watch video of the wind and waves on Miami Beach
- Full Hurricane Irma coverage
NOAA's prediction was right. It's been a busy hurricane season
|Steve Padilla
Those forecasters at NOAA were right. Back in May, they predicted an above-normal 2017 Atlantic hurricane season – with two to four storms Category 3 or stronger.
Well, so far we’ve had three hurricanes that exceed that standard – Harvey, Irma and Jose.
The season got off to an unusually early start in April with Tropical Storm Arlene. The Atlantic Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Four more tropical storms followed: Bret, Cindy, Don and Emily. But then came August, and with it, a string of hurricanes, starting with Franklin, which made landfall in Mexico as a Category 1 storm. Hurricane Gert blew in next. The first Category 2 storm of the season, it drifted out over the Atlantic.
The rest of the season is painfully familiar. Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 storm. Hurricane Irma at one point achieved Category 5 status as it has been churning towards Florida. Right behind is Jose, a Category 4. (And did we mention Hurricane Katia?)
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based its forecast on the a number of factors, including above-normal ocean surface temperatures.
Category 3 storms pack winds of at least 111 mph. If NOAA’s prediction holds, we’re due for yet one more big hurricane before the season is over.