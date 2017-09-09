Potential for 'the worst hurricane in history' in southwest Florida

The Weather Channel's hurricane specialist, Bryan Norcross, is not mincing words about Hurricane Irma's expected impact on the west coast of Florida -- where forecasters say the storm will probably hit on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Norcross warned that Irma's expected storm surge could be devastating in an area not accustomed to such high water levels.

In SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – the NAPLES-FT. MYERS-CAPE CORAL area, the potential exists for the worst hurricane in history. The core of Hurricane Irma, potentially with winds gusting over 150 mph or more, is going to come close. Buildings in Southwest Florida are not, in general, built to withstand these winds. As the peak winds approach the Gulf water will surge over the islands and the shoreline of the mainland, so it will be very difficult or impossible to move once the storm starts.

Once the eye goes by, the maximum surge – forecast to be 8 to 12 feet above the ground in low-lying areas – will move in from the Gulf. This is fast moving, destructive water. You cannot drive through it and you cannot stand in it. It will sweep buildings away. Storm surge is the deadliest hazard in a hurricane.

The water will surge miles inland in some areas – far up the Caloosahatchee River, for example – higher than you can imagine. It is critical that everyone makes it to high ground.

Norcross wrote a book about Hurricane Andrew, the 1992 storm that swept across the Bahamas and Florida, causing $26.5 billion in damage and leaving 65 people dead.