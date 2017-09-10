President Trump approves disaster declaration for Florida as Irma strikes

President Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, at the White House on Sept. 10, 2017.

President Trump approved a disaster declaration for Florida on Sunday, clearing the way for more support as Hurricane Irma slammed the state with powerful winds and storm surges.

The declaration authorizes the use of federal funds for the counties of Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pinellas and Sarasota.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott requested the declaration earlier Sunday.

"I have spoken with the president nearly every day, as well as today, and as well as our other federal partners," Scott said at a news conference. "We are working very closely with the federal government to make sure Floridians have the resources they need for this storm."