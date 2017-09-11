Jacksonville hit with some of its worst flooding in 100 years

Rescue workers help a couple evacuate their home after it was flooded by Tropical Storm Irma in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville may have been spared the most ferocious winds of Hurricane Irma, but the torrential rains and storm surge have swelled the St. Johns River to historically high levels and inundated low-lying areas of the city.

Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security advisor, called it some of the worst flooding to hit the city in 100 years.

“Get out NOW,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office warned people in evacuation zones. It advised those who needed help escaping flooded homes to visibly display something white – a shirt or a pillowcase.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott mentioned the gravity of the situation at his daily news briefing Monday.

“In Jacksonville," he said, the "storm surge is 3 to 5 feet on top of more than a foot of rainfall, which is causing record and historical flooding along the St. Johns River.”

Scott said he spoke with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and assured him that resources were being deployed.

The state has sent teams from the State Emergency Operation Center and the Fish and Wildlife Commission to aid with search and rescue operations.

Curry said at least 100 people in the San Marco area had been rescued by midday.

Adding to the problems is that Hurricane Jose, which is churning in the Atlantic, is pushing water toward the northern part of the state and preventing water from receding from Jacksonville.

“They’re not going to recede today,” Curry said. “This is not a one-day event. This is probably a weeklong event.”

The National Weather Service called the flooding “a particularly dangerous situation."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted words of encouragement to the city's emergency responders. "Keep going, help is on the way," he wrote.