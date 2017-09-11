Storm surges are jeopardizing cities along Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts, and the National Hurricane Center says Irma is still producing some hurricane-force wind gusts after spinning off tornadoes in the state’s central core.
Here's the latest:
- Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the danger lingers for Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts
- The storm took a parting swipe at north Florida this morning before it started battering Georgia and South Carolina
- More than 155,000 people in Florida are still in shelters; more than 6 million Floridians lack power
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands
- What happens when the sea rises up during a hurricane?
Jacksonville hit with some of its worst flooding in 100 years
|John Cherwa
Jacksonville may have been spared the most ferocious winds of Hurricane Irma, but the torrential rains and storm surge have swelled the St. Johns River to historically high levels and inundated low-lying areas of the city.
Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security advisor, called it some of the worst flooding to hit the city in 100 years.
“Get out NOW,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office warned people in evacuation zones. It advised those who needed help escaping flooded homes to visibly display something white – a shirt or a pillowcase.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott mentioned the gravity of the situation at his daily news briefing Monday.
“In Jacksonville," he said, the "storm surge is 3 to 5 feet on top of more than a foot of rainfall, which is causing record and historical flooding along the St. Johns River.”
Scott said he spoke with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and assured him that resources were being deployed.
The state has sent teams from the State Emergency Operation Center and the Fish and Wildlife Commission to aid with search and rescue operations.
Curry said at least 100 people in the San Marco area had been rescued by midday.
Adding to the problems is that Hurricane Jose, which is churning in the Atlantic, is pushing water toward the northern part of the state and preventing water from receding from Jacksonville.
“They’re not going to recede today,” Curry said. “This is not a one-day event. This is probably a weeklong event.”
The National Weather Service called the flooding “a particularly dangerous situation."
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted words of encouragement to the city's emergency responders. "Keep going, help is on the way," he wrote.
The St. Johns River meanders through Florida for 310 miles, starting near Indian River County in the middle of the state and flowing north to Jacksonville, where it connects with the Atlantic.