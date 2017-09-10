Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of rains, winds and floods over a far larger swath of Florida.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 3 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- The latest forecast puts Naples, Tampa and the western coast of the Florida peninsula directly in the path of the storm
- St. Petersburg is poised to take a possible direct hit from Hurricane Irma tonight
- Two law-enforcement officials died after a head-on crash
- It made landfall on the Keys at 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- Irma clobbered Cuba, flooding Havana
St. Petersburg, Fla., prepares for the possibility of a direct hit
In St. Petersburg, Fla., poised to take a possible direct hit from Hurricane Irma, officials were bracing for the onslaught expected late Sunday.
The St. Petersburg police chief announced in a statement that a curfew would begin at 5 p.m., and Mayor Rick Kriseman warned that first responders would not be able to respond to emergency calls once winds reach more than 40 mph. Those services would "return when conditions are safe," Kriseman told the Los Angeles Times by phone. "All residents need to be off the roads and taking shelter."
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri's staff was busy relocating 1,000 inmates from the county jail.
Between St. Petersburg and Clearwater, which make up two-thirds of the Tampa Bay metro area, roughly one million people live in neighborhoods that are close to waterways and are especially susceptible to flooding.
Sheriff's deputies were already blocking access to the barrier islands that make up part of the county's living areas.
In addition, Gualtieri was restricting access into all entry points of Pinellas County until a damage assessment and safety inspection could be carried out, according to a statement just after 1 p.m. Sunday.