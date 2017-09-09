Hurricane Irma is already being felt on the eastern part of Florida as bands of tropical-storm force winds sweep through the heavily populated areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- See Times photos from Hurricane Irma
- Watch video of the wind and waves on Miami Beach
- Full Hurricane Irma coverage
'This is the way a storm comes': Hemingway's angry take on the most powerful hurricane in U.S. history
|Alan Zarembo
The Category 5 Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 is one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the United States.
It killed at least 485 people, including at least 257 military veterans who had been deployed to the Florida Keys to construct the bridge linking the string of islands.
Two weeks later, the leftist journal The New Masses published a two-page essay, "Who Murdered the Vets? A First-Hand Report on the Florida Hurricane," by Ernest Hemingway describing the storm and condemning Washington for failing to evacuate the veterans.
"This is the way a storm comes," he wrote. "On Saturday evening at Key West, having finished working, you go out to the porch to have a drink and read the evening paper. The first thing you see in the paper is a storm warning."