1 killed, 1 wounded outside Georgia high school graduation

Police say a woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia on Friday night.
Authorities said shots were fired at a Mount Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.
The graduation was held at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro, about 20 miles south of Atlanta.
Multiple media outlets report the dead woman was shot several times in the chest. The other woman was shot in the leg.
It was unclear whether a suspect was in custody in connection with the shooting.
Clayton County schools Supt. Morcease Beasley on Saturday tweeted his congratulations to the more than 200 Perry graduates, but he also expressed sadness over the "senseless violence & death."