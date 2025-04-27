1 dead, 6 hurt in shooting at North Carolina university; 11 wounded in South Carolina beach town shooting

A shooting at a small college in North Carolina left one person dead and six injured, while a shooting in South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach wounded 11 people and police fatally shot one person, authorities said Sunday.

The attack in the center of Elizabeth City State University’s campus prompted a lockdown early Sunday, according to a statement from the school in eastern North Carolina. It occurred following Yard Fest, the final event of the historically Black university’s weeklong Viking Fest celebration, the statement said.

A 24-year-old man who was not a student was pronounced dead. His identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of his family, the statement says.

Four people sustained gunshot wounds, including three students, while two other students were injured. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. All the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the statement said.

A call to campus police was referred to a university spokesperson, who didn’t immediately return a telephone message.

“The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act,” the university said in an earlier statement.

The lockdown was later lifted, and the university increased patrols across campus as a precaution. Access to the center of campus remained restricted later Sunday.

The university in Elizabeth City, about 50 miles south of Norfolk, Va., has 2,300 students.

In South Carolina, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a disturbance involving multiple individuals Saturday night in which someone began firing a weapon. In a statement, the department said that “based on the immediate threat,” an officer then shot one person, who died from their injuries.

The person’s name wasn’t immediately released, and it wasn’t clear whether they were a suspect. A telephone message left with Myrtle Beach police was referred to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which didn’t immediately return an email Sunday.

The department said 11 people who were wounded were receiving medical treatment.

