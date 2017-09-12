'Basically every house' in Florida Keys affected as some residents allowed back

Residents of the hurricane-hammered Florida Keys began returning home Tuesday to a primitive, pared-down version of their former lives, with most lacking basic necessities like electricity, water, sanitation systems or cellphone service.

The woes stretched from the Keys, off Florida’s southern tip, to its far north, where the city of Jacksonville was cleaning up after its heaviest flooding in decades and coping with a continued high-water threat. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said more than 350 people had been plucked to safety from floodwaters, and warned people to take heed of any further evacuation orders.

“There are so many areas you’d never have thought would have flooded, that flooded,” said Gov. Rick Scott, who visited Jacksonville on Tuesday. “Thank God everybody helped everybody here.”

Across the state, millions struggled to cope with power outages, fuel shortages and a massive cleanup that was still in its earliest stages. Miami International Airport reported that it was gradually resuming service on Tuesday but advised people to check with airlines to make sure their flights were actually scheduled.

With the remnants of the once-powerful Hurricane Irma dumping rain as it dissipated over a broad swath of the Southeast, an army of work crews was mobilized to try to restore electricity, which was cut for nearly three-quarters of Florida’s homes and businesses, crippling commercial activity and hampering recovery efforts.

The electricity cutoffs affected a staggering 15 million people, Christopher Krebs, an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, told a briefing in Washington on Tuesday — a figure extrapolated from utilities’ reports that nearly 6 million customers had lost power, with each account representing more than one person.

Other estimates were lower, and the numbers were fluctuating as some repairs were carried out more quickly than others. An army of utility crews was working around the clock, officials said, including an infusion of 30,000 utility workers from out of state, the governor told reporters.

Some progress was being reported, though. Florida Power and Light said it hoped to have service restored to many of its customers on the Atlantic coast in the next five days, although damage was worse — and will take longer to fix — on the Gulf of Mexico side.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but everybody’s going to come together and get this state rebuilt,” Scott said.

The peninsula’s major population centers on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, including Miami in the east and Tampa-St. Petersburg in the west, suffered considerably less damage than feared as the storm’s track veered away from them.

But parts of the Keys, a fragile archipelago linked to the mainland by a single roadway and 42 bridges, faced a longer road to recovery. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, William “Brock” Long, said Tuesday that a quarter of the homes in the Keys were destroyed and another 60% damaged.

In all, “basically every house in the Keys was impacted,” he said.

Much of the recovery work in the Keys so far has simply been fixing washed-out roads and preparing landing strips for emergency-response flights. Planes are able to land now at two airports in the island chain, in Key West and Marathon, said officials in Monroe County, which encompasses the Keys.

All three of the archipelago’s hospitals were shuttered, but officials hoped to reopen at least one, in Tavernier, soon, and food-distribution points and shelters were being set up at locales including Key West and Cudjoe Key, where the hurricane made landfall on Sunday.

Four hundred miles to the north in Jacksonville, the stench of wastewater hung in the air, and city officials were busy cleaning up debris left by the receded floodwaters. In the Talleyrand neighborhood, Eugene Hawkins’ home stayed dry, but neighbors on lower ground were hit by flooding.

Hawkins, 40, lives close to a power plant, and as a result, rarely loses electricity in storms, he said. This time, though, the neighborhood suffered a 12-hour outage, and the road near his house was partially closed by a sparking transformer — a microcosm of the power woes statewide.

Maj. Michael Calhoun, Florida’s adjutant general, said there were 8,000 members of the Florida National Guard on the ground and 16 aircraft in the air, pushing ahead with search and rescue where needed and recovery elsewhere.

After Irma came to life last week as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes recorded, the storm’s worst fury was reserved for a string of Caribbean islands, many of them former colonial possessions of France, Britain and the Netherlands. French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch King Willem-Alexander were in the devastated area on Tuesday, with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson expected as well — all of them offering support but fending off angry accusations of a less-than-robust initial response to the disaster.

Staff writer Halper reported from Jacksonville and staff writer King from Washington.

ALSO

Danger lingers in Florida as Irma moves into Georgia

The incredible stories of the die-hards who looked Irma in the face — and stayed

Hurricane Irma tops Havana's seawall, floods capital as Cuba sustains direct blow

A windy night among strangers — human, canine and otherwise — as Hurricane Irma blows through

UPDATES:

10:35 a.m.: This article was updated with details on damage and recovery in the Florida Keys and projections on the restoration of power on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

9:25 a.m.: This article was updated throughout with Times staff reporting.

This article was originally published at 5:25 a.m.